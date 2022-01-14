ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Peak TV’ Still Peaking: Scripted Original Series for Adults Up 13% in 2021 to Record High | Chart

By Tony Maglio, Tim Baysinger
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
“Peak TV” gonna peak. There were 559 scripted original series for adults in 2021, according to research performed by Disney General Entertainment and FX. That’s up 13% from a decline in 2020, when FX counted 493 shows. The 2021 tally is +23% from the five-years-ago statistic. In...

