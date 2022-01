A COVID-19 Outbreak has again slammed the inmates at the Humboldt County Correctional facility–this time from a dorm in the women’s section. In the second week of December, the first inmate at the Humboldt County jail tested positive in what would turn out to be a large outbreak that eventually saw over 35 men many with fevers and diarrhea put into a quarantined area–some of them sleeping in non-standard beds on the floor with three others in small, closet-like rooms with no running water or toilets, according to reports from inmates.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO