ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, GA

Georgia football DB Lovasea Carroll enters transfer portal

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPUqb_0dmEoSmo00
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Georgia Bulldogs freshman defensive back Lovasea Carroll has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound product from Warrenton, Georgia, enrolled early at Georgia after being ranked as four-star running back recruit out of high school powerhouse IMG Academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WFPO_0dmEoSmo00
Will Lovasea Carroll play running back at his new college football home? Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean

Kirby Smart and UGA believed Carroll had a better chance to make an impact as a freshman defensive back. Carroll converted to the position during spring drills.

Georgia entered the season no longer as desperate at the defensive back position, but the Bulldogs did not play Carroll at running back.

Carroll played in four games as a freshman this season, so he will be able use this year as a redshirt season. Carroll will have four years of college football eligibility wherever he elects to play next. Carroll finished with three tackles and a pass deflection in 2021.

Carroll played Warren County High School before attending IMG Academy.

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Cameron Liss Wiki: Facts about Stetson Bennett’s Girlfriend

As Stetson Bennett continues his ascent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the attention is also on his personal life. Dawgs Nation is eager to know about who the quarterback is dating. Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend, Cameron Liss, boasts a long legacy with the University of Georgia. Not only does her family have a continuing association with the Bulldogs, but Liss is also one of the most inspiring students in the campus spotlight. And it’s not because of her quarterback boyfriend who she has been dating at least since 2020. Find out about Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend’s background in this Cameron Liss wiki.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Breaking: J.T. Daniels Makes Decision On Georgia Future

JT Daniels has reportedly made a decision on his future with the Georgia Bulldogs. Daniels, the former USC quarterback, began the 2021 season as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He was eventually replaced by former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who made the most of the opportunity and led Georgia to its first national championship win since 1980.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia fan arrested during postgame celebration on the field

Georgia fans went wild following the team’s first national title win since 1980. The Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship, and immediately following the game, some Georgia fans rushed the field to celebrate with the team. One fan was...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portal, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Warrenton, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cops called after Georgia fans bark at Indianapolis restaurant

Georgia fans are known for making themselves heard ahead of football games. In this case, they started their familiar sing-along tune at Indianapolis’ famous St. Elmo Steak House. One fan began by shouting, “Ain’t nothing finer in the land, than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan,” as several Bulldog fans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
On3.com

Mark Richt shares heartfelt message after national championship

Former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt shared a heartfelt message with Dawg Nation after attending the national championship celebration on Saturday. After 15 years running the program, he handed the keys over to Kirby Smart in 2015 and can now enjoy the ultimate prize which he chased on behalf of the school for so long.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#American Football#Uga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
DawgsDaily

Nolan Smith Returns To Georgia

Georgia is amidst a mass player exodus: many are either entering the transfer portal or declaring for the draft. Today, they got some good news as edge rusher Nolan Smith announced he would be returning to school. "What a ride it has been during my Junior season. I feel I've...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Victor Burley: 5-star in-state junior DL gushes over Georgia’s fans, its present and future

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with 5-star Warner Robins DL Victor Burley after he took all the sights and sounds of Georgia’s championship celebration on Saturday. =============================================================. The first real Victor Burley...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy