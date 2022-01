This past weekend, Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, better known as Guaynaa, was involved in a serious car accident in the city of Los Angeles, California. According to his PR agency, French Toast, the car in which the singer was traveling was hit by another car at high speed, causing him injuries which led to his hospitalization. The singer took to his social accounts to share some photos and provide an update oh his health, letting his fans know that he was fine and would focus on his recovery.

