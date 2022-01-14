ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

There's Still Plenty Of Time To Join The Public Domain Game Jam!

By Leigh Beadon
Tech Dirt
 5 days ago

This year, for the fourth year in a row, we're celebrating the entry of new works into the public domain with our public domain game jam: Gaming Like It's 1926. We're calling for submissions of games inspired by or making use of material that entered the public domain this...

www.techdirt.com

Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Valorant’s New Character Neon Brings Plenty Of Speed To The Game

Valorant, the popular shooter-MOBA hybrid by Riot Games, is known for its methodical pace and highly strategic team-based gameplay. A recent trailer revealing Neon, the new playable agent, shows off her fast-paced move set which sets her apart from the rest of the cast. Neon’s signature ability allows her to...
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

Microwave Sampler Is Like Time Domain Mixer

[Gregory] is building some microwave gear and wanted to convert a 3.3 GHz signal to a 12 MHz intermediate frequency. You might think of using a mixer, but you’d need a local oscillator of nearly 3.3 GHz which is not only hard to build, but also will be very close to the signal of interest which is not a great idea. Instead, [Gregory] opted for a sampler, which uses an effect you usually try to avoid — aliasing — to allow downconversion with a much smaller local oscillator. You can see the design in the video below.
COMPUTERS
Tech Dirt

Join Our Game Jam In An Hour With The Help Of Story Synth

Randy Lubin is a game designer who partners with Techdirt and The Copia Institute on many of our game-related projects, including our public domain game jam. He's also the developer of Story Synth, a free and easy to use platform for building narrative games. Story Synth makes it easy for even inexperienced designers to quickly build a game, so it's a perfect way to get involved in the jam. We invited Randy to share some details on how the platform works and what you can do with it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Join the free Monster’s Domain playtest

All players will get a sneak peak of the game before it is officially released. G-Devs.com has announced that free playtests for Monster’s Domain will begin in February. All you have to do is join up for playtests on Steam and defend your realm from the incoming heroes in this action RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fan creates Pokémon first-person shooter using Unreal Engine

Nintendo has tried plenty of unique ways to spice up the Pokémon franchise. A recent example of this is Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an upcoming action role-playing game set in the open world. But one fan has taken it a step further and created their very own custom-made Pokémon game, where trainers take on wild Pokémon with a twist.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Microsoft Integrating Activision With 'Next Phase of the Internet' as Its Goal

In what could be the biggest deal in video games history, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard underlines the company's aggressive push in gaming and beyond into its long-term vision of being top dog in the metaverse. Adam Hollander, former director of gamification at Microsoft and founder of Hungry Wolves NFT, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “Microsoft always plays chess, not checkers," he said, describing the price tag as an opportunity cost. "It's about integrating Activision Blizzard in with Azure and Windows and Xbox and Hololens and Minecraft and everything else that they're doing for the inevitable goal of being the major player in the next phase of the internet."
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Sony Challenges Game Jam Devs to Add VR Support to Their Games

Global Game Jam 2022 is about to kick off, and Sony is backing the event by challenging budding developers to incorporate virtual reality into their games. With PSVR 2‘s upcoming release, Sony understandably wants to amp up VR development efforts and evidently doesn’t want to rely solely on existing studios to experiment with the technology.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Reddit founder says 90% of games will pay you to play them in 5 years

The co-founder of Reddit has predicted that 90 per cent of the gaming market will be Play-to-Earn games within the next five years.Alexis Ohanian said the emerging model – which uses blockchain technology to issue in-game crypto tokens that can be exchanged for real-world currency – will allow people to make significant amounts of money just by playing video games.“90 per cent of people will not play a video game unless they are being properly valued for that time,” Mr Ohanian told the Where it Happens podcast. Follow our live coverage of the crypto market“In five years, you will actually...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Rainbow Six Extraction’: Here’s the latest Game Pass and crossplay news, and how to play for free

Rainbow Six Siege has become one of the most popular tactical shooters in the competitive gaming space and it’s easy to see why. With its intense five-versus-five firefights and elaborate maps, Ubisoft Montreal’s 2015 release found new life in the e-sports realm and became something of a sleeper hit.That’s why when Rainbow Six Extraction was announced in June 2019 with the working title “Quarantine” (it’s not hard to guess why they might have changed that), it was seen as a step in a different direction. Rather than focus on the competitive aspects of Siege, Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-operative...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES

