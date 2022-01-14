ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

ANDREW NEIL: David Cameron and George Osborne were the useful idiots who opened Britain's door to China's spies by cosying up to Beijing

By Andrew Neil
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The revelation that a Chinese spy has been operating with impunity at the heart of the British Establishment for years should surprise nobody.

For over a decade, that same Establishment has been offering Communist China seats at its top tables in government, politics, universities and business.

The aim was to curry favour with a rising superpower in the hope that it would lead to lucrative business contracts and investment.

Nobody should be shocked that the operatives of a totalitarian state took it as an opportunity to interfere, infiltrate, influence and, yes, spy.

The rot really set in after 2010, when David Cameron became Prime Minister and George Osborne became Chancellor.

These two kowtowed shamelessly to Beijing.

The prospect of big bucks for Britain blinded them to the fact that they were dealing with a ruthless dictatorship bent on spreading its tentacles across the globe while building the most intrusive surveillance state ever to enslave its own people.

As the Chinese state planned to intern and brainwash millions of its Uighur Muslim population, Cameron took Chinese president Xi Jinping for a pint at a British pub - while Osborne salivated at the prospect of the City of London becoming the main offshore centre for trading the renminbi, China’s increasingly important currency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2V8x_0dmEnynj00
As the Chinese state planned to intern and brainwash millions of its Uighur Muslim population, David Cameron took Chinese president Xi Jinping for a pint at a British pub. Pictured above in 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbbfD_0dmEnynj00
The moolah mattered more to Cameron and Osborne than human rights — and the Chinese gaily strolled through every British door these two so cavalierly opened. He is pictured above with Christine Lee at the ceremony of the British GG2 leadership awards in 2015.

The moolah mattered more to Cameron and Osborne than human rights — and the Chinese gaily strolled through every British door these two so cavalierly opened.

As a result, the Chinese found themselves, sometimes much to their surprise, suddenly playing key roles in national infrastructure investments, including the roll-out of 5G (since rescinded), nuclear power and even our most prestigious universities.

How they must have laughed at that peculiar British mixture of naivety and cupidity of Beijing’s useful idiots.

Endorsed by the highest echelons of British government, it was no surprise that others got in on the act.

Then energy secretary in the Cameron coalition government and now Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey gave China a pivotal role in the development of Britain’s first new nuclear power station for a generation — Hinkley Point C in Somerset — with indications of a bigger role to come in future nuclear power stations should that go well.

Cameron’s successors, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, thought it a jolly good idea to put Huawei, a tech giant umbilically linked to the Chinese state, at the heart of Britain’s investment in 5G, until the Americans pointed out the dangers to our security and intelligence that would follow.

Perhaps no part of the British establishment has abased itself more before China than our great universities, from Cambridge down.

In return for research funding and a regular intake of high-paying Chinese students, they have allowed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to get a grip on our campuses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfMdo_0dmEnynj00
The moolah mattered more to Cameron and Osborne (pictured) than human rights — and the Chinese gaily strolled through every British door these two so cavalierly opened

The Chinese Students and Scholars Association, a CCP front organisation, keeps tabs on Chinese students in the UK and mobilises them when required to attack and shut down critics of China, of which there are now precious few in our supposedly freethinking seats of learning.

The Chinese student association infiltrating our campuses is part of a sinister operation known as the ‘United Front Work Department’, based in an anonymous building next to the CCP headquarters in Beijing.

According to MI5, this is the organisation that Christine Lee, now outed as a Chinese spy, worked for.

United Front is separate from China’s various spy agencies and operates with the endorsement of President Xi to influence foreign governments and public opinion.

Despite this peculiar pedigree, Lee was allowed to saunter through the upper echelons of British society unhindered, dispensing largesse and gathering information for her masters back in Beijing.

Nobody benefited more from her ‘generosity’ than Labour MP and former Corbynite shadow minister Barry Gardiner.

She bankrolled his office to the tune of around £600,000. He never seemed to wonder why all of this money was coming his way. It surely wasn’t because of his ability to talk the hind legs off a donkey.

No matter. Gardiner accepted the dosh — and gave her son a job in his parliamentary office.

It wasn’t just Left-wing MPs who were taken in. Prime Minister Theresa May gave Lee an award for services to Britain’s Chinese communities in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EXPo_0dmEnynj00
Barry Gardiner and Christine Lee dining together during a boozy lunch at Westminster's swanky Corinthia Hotel, only a short walk from Parliament in 2018. It is believed the third person may have been Ms Lee's son Daniel Wilkes, 27, who was employed by 'Beijing Barry' until yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyDKt_0dmEnynj00
A warning memo was sent to all MPs and Peers in Westminster today by the Speaker's Parliamentary security team, and no politicians are suspected of any criminality.

It is strange that our intelligence services did not warn her against this as by then it’s thought Lee was under surveillance.

The intelligence services have been praised for outing Lee. In fact, they have presided over a massive intelligence failure. Lee is just a bit-player in the CCP’s huge and expanding influence and spying operations in the UK.

There are plenty more where she came from and only now are the intelligence services taking it with the seriousness it deserves.

Perhaps our spooks thought it a waste of time, since our most senior politicians were so busy cosying up to the Chinese. That attitude has now changed.

Only two months ago, the head of MI6 publicly warned that Chinese spies were conducting ‘large-scale espionage operations’ targeting UK government, industry and research.

The head of MI5 has highlighted China’s extensive efforts to influence ministers and politicians in Westminster. So perhaps the Chinese spooks won’t get it all their own way any more.

It’s important that they don’t. Since the start of this century authoritarian regimes have been on the march across the globe, with China in the forefront.

Remember, these were meant to be the decades, in the wake of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the advent of China into the global trading system, that would see the triumph of liberal democracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lo7d5_0dmEnynj00
The rot really set in after 2010, when David Cameron became Prime Minister and George Osborne became Chancellor. These two kowtowed shamelessly to Beijing. Mr Cameron is pictured alongside Christine Lee at a British Chinese Project event at Downing Street event in 2016 

Instead, authoritarians from Beijing to Moscow to Ankara have strengthened their grip and even called the global shots — while democracies have struggled to respond and have often found themselves on the back foot.

In a world increasingly dominated by ‘strongmen’, from Xi to Vladimir Putin, with Russian troops on the Ukraine border and Chinese naval manoeuvres off the coast of Taiwan, the democracies have found themselves with vacillating leaders, which only emboldens the authoritarians further.

There are some grounds for hope.

The outing of Lee is a small one, especially if it marks a more robust British approach to China.

The growing consensus in Washington DC - about the only thing the politicians in that divided city do agree on - is that it’s time to get tough with China.

But perhaps most important of all is to learn the lesson of the Cameron-Osborne years: do not renege on your democratic principles for the sake of quick bucks - no matter how many seem to be on offer - for you end up selling your soul.

Shroud-waving Remainers wrong - again!

The Home Office told us to expect roughly 3.5 million EU nationals based in the UK to win the right to ‘settled status’ post-Brexit, allowing them to live and work here indefinitely.

In the event, it was 5.2 million (and rising - because some applications are still being processed). So the government was a mere 1.7 million-plus - or 50 per cent - out.

Risibly inaccurate as that forecast was, as an underestimation it comes nowhere near the Blair government’s official forecast of only an extra 13,000 migrants a year, made when eight Eastern European countries joined the EU in 2004.

For an idea of just how far out that was, more than 2.2 million Romanians and Poles now enjoy settled status in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cz19n_0dmEnynj00
The Home Office told us to expect roughly 3.5 million EU nationals based in the UK to win the right to ‘settled status’ post-Brexit, allowing them to live and work here indefinitely

Two things follow from these absurdities.

First, official statistics on immigration are about as believable as Boris Johnson’s excuses for parties at Downing Street during the pandemic.

In particular, it’s clear the government had no idea how many EU nationals were living in Britain.

Second, the fact that at least 5.2 million of them sought settled status is a huge vote of confidence in this country.

I’m sure a large majority regretted the outcome of the Brexit referendum, in which they could not vote. Yet they opted to stay in the UK.

It means they had a lot more faith in Britain than the shroud-waving, diehard British Remainers. That faith has been vindicated.

Yes, Brexit has its problems, but despite the pandemic and the end of furlough, unemployment is back down to 4.2 per cent (versus a Eurozone average of 7.2 per cent), there are 1.2 million job vacancies and in November the economy exceeded the size it was before Covid struck (on a par with France).

Most forecasters expect the UK to be among the fastest-growing of the rich economies this year, as we were in 2021.

Yes, EU nationals made the right decision to stay. And I, for one, am delighted they did.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Boris Johnson and 'Partygate': he who lives by the Brexit sword, dies by the Brexit sword

Boris Johnson’s time as the United Kingdom’s prime minister is under immediate threat. Johnson, who likes a classical analogy, will know that civil servant Sue Grey’s imminent report into the “Partygate” scandal is the bureaucratic equivalent of the Sword of Damocles hanging over his head. Johnson has been gravely damaged by the revelations of recent weeks that he attended gatherings and parties his own government had banned during the COVID lockdown of 2020, while some Britons’ loved ones died alone. Significantly, pressure on Johnson is mounting from within his own party. During an acrimonious prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, David Davis,...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Britain's surprising new focus in its bid to undermine China

A series of articles on the BBC website over the past few weeks highlighting concerns over Beijing's assistance to Sri Lanka shows how the British government is worried about its own fading influence. On Monday, the BBC published a feature focusing on a Chinese-funded development in the Sri Lankan capital...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Gardiner
Person
George Osborne
Person
Andrew Neil
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

Inside the shadowy organisation behind China’s Parliament spy

“Due to the Covid situation, it is with great regret that the British Chinese Project is unable to continue to operate and will be dormant until further notice.”. So says the announcement on what is left of the website of the British Chinese Project (BCP), the organisation said by MI5 to be “involved in political interference activities” in the UK.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Uk#Chinese#The British Establishment#Communist#Uighur Muslim#British
tucsonpost.com

Spy chief reacts to China's mockery of MI6 & CIA

A Chinese parody of the ?James Bond? series mocking Western intellience agencies was noticed by the UK's spy chief. MI6 head Richard Moore tipped his hat to Chinese state media for giving his agency ?free publicity,? after Xinhua News produced a satirical video poking fun at London and Washington's intelligence services.
CHINA
Daily Mail

The Spy Who Mocked Me! Beijing's bid to get one over Britain with spoof 007 video starring 'James Pond' and 'Black Window' backfires after MI6 chief thanks China for the 'free publicity'

A spoof James Bond video made by China's state news agency has backfired after the head of MI6 thanked them for the 'free publicity'. A four-minute video featuring a pair of spoof spies named 'James Pond' and Black Window' was shared by Xinhua. In sharing the clip, the Chinese state...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
The Independent

Who is favourite to be the next Prime Minister?

Bookmakers have narrowed the odds on chancellor Rishi Sunak replacing Boris Johnson as prime minister following days of damaging revelations about gatherings at Downing Street. Website Oddschecker, which compiles the odds of leading British bookmakers, has the odds of Rishi Sunak being named the next Prime Minister at 7/4, a slight improvement in his chances. Odds for the foreign secretary Liz Truss however have changed significantly, with the likelihood of her taking the top job shortened from 10/1 to 5/1.Betting agent Ladbrokes however have kept Liz Truss’s odds at 11/2, just under the chancellor who stands at 11/8. Former health...
ELECTIONS
AFP

British PM denies lying about lockdown party

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday "categorically" denied claims by his former chief aide that he lied to parliament about a Downing Street party held during a strict lockdown. Johnson has apologised for a party on May 20, 2020 in the Downing Street garden, telling parliament last week he thought it was a "work event", despite an aide inviting staff to "bring your own booze".
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The reign of King Boris may soon be over – just be careful what you wish for

William Hague once said that the Conservative Party is “an absolute monarchy tempered by regicide”.Whilst Boris Johnson’s No 10 and its garden are a step down from Versailles and the Winter Palace, the goings on inside bear comparison with the last days of the Bourbons and the Romanovs. Like him, they assumed that there was one law for them and one for their subjects. The public suffered, while inside the palace gates the monarch engaged in bacchanalian frolics fuelled by the best wines from Chateaux Co-op.Opinion polls suggest that the British public, including Conservative supporters, want the King’s head....
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer refuses to apologise, insisting he broke no Covid rules over office beer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has refused to apologise over images of him drinking beer in an office at a time when coronavirus rules banned indoor socialising.Sir Keir insisted no rules were broken while he had a takeaway in a constituency office while working on the election campaign in 2021.He repeatedly refused to apologise and was branded a “hypocrite” by a caller during his LBC Radio phone-in show."It's like listening to Boris Johnson without the harrumphing"A caller accuses Sir Keir Starmer of being a 'hypocrite' and 'misleading the country' after a photo of the leader drinking beer with staff emerged.#CallKeir | @Keir_Starmer | @NickFerrariLBC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

China warns west against rapid interest rate rise

China has warned the US and Europe against a rapid rise in interest rates that would “slam on the brakes” of the global recovery from the pandemic. Central banks should maintain the monetary stimulus or risk “serious economic consequences” from the spillover effects with developing markets bearing the brunt.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government accused of attacking BBC to stop PM becoming ‘dead meat’ as licence fee frozen

The government has been accused of launching an attack on the BBC to distract from the partygate scandal and stop Boris Johnson becoming “dead meat”.Culture minister Nadine Dorries told the Commons on Monday that the BBC’s funding would be frozen for the next two years, and confirmed that the “long-term” future of the current licence fee model was in doubt.Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said the announcement – reportedly part of Downing Street’s ‘Operation Red Meat’ moves to please Conservative supporters – was designed “to stop the prime minister becoming dead meat.”The Labour frontbencher accused Tory ministers of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Downing Street staff ‘started boozing at lunch as part of drinking culture’

A long-standing drinking culture in Downing Street saw staff start boozing at lunch and waking up there in the same clothes the next day, a former No 10 official has said.Sonia Khan discussed the historic drinking culture at the heart of Government as Boris Johnson considers demanding an alcohol curb as he battles allegations of lockdown-breaching parties.The Prime Minister will reportedly order a booze ban in No 10 under the so-called ‘Operation Red Meat’ policies designed to save his leadership from demands for his resignation.Usually these drinking sessions are sandwiched between pieces of work, so it feels like a very,...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

290K+
Followers
13K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy