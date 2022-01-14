ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Story2Share: A holiday decoration dilemma

By Sean Martinelli
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Every year, I see the same posts on social media. As the holidays wrap up, people begin to take down their decorations and always share how sad they are to do so.

And each time I see those posts, I always have the same thought: “You don’t have to take those decorations down.”

The last few years have been hard for a lot of people, myself included. My simple five-foot artificial Christmas tree has brought me a lot of joy and that’s why I’ve left it up as late as March.

In our latest Story2Share, which you can watch in the video above, I set out to have a spirited, yet playful debate about this decoration dilemma.

Whether you take yours down on December 26 or March 26, I hope you continue to find light in your life (the holiday kind or otherwise) no matter where you are.

