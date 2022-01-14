Bitter cold Saturday, snow on Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer. Wednesday is about 40 degrees colder than Tuesday, with highs expected to be in the single digits. Western Minnesota will see wind chills of minus 35; the metro’s will be 20 below. The National Weather Service has issued a widespread wind chill alert for Minnesota, lasting through noon on Thursday for most places. (credit: CBS) Wind speeds will fall by Wednesday evening, but it will still feel below zero through Thursday – which will only have a high of 2 degrees in the metro. We’ll warm back into the high teens Friday, which will also be our next chance for light snow. Some quick storm systems will bring roughly half an inch of snow on Friday and Saturday night. More flakes will possibly fly Sunday and Monday, and temps will fall back to the single digits early next week.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO