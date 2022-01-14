ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bitter cold Saturday, snow on Monday

By Tyler Jankoski
mynbc5.com
 5 days ago

Wind chills will reach 30 to 45 below zero on Saturday — frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes!. Most will stay below zero just in...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
wevv.com

Tracking Rain, Sleet, & Snow; Bitterly Cold to Follow

TODAY: Scattered showers are starting to become more widespread across the Tri-State this afternoon. The cold front has passed through the Tri-State and temperatures are now starting to drop after hitting highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. You can expect mainly rainfall through the afternoon, but as soon as the super chilled arctic air filters in there is a great chance the rain will switch over to sleet, followed by snow shortly there after. This transition will begin to occur around the afternoon commute. The latest model data shows snowfall picking up late afternoon and into tonight.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills Return Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer. Wednesday is about 40 degrees colder than Tuesday, with highs expected to be in the single digits. Western Minnesota will see wind chills of minus 35; the metro’s will be 20 below. The National Weather Service has issued a widespread wind chill alert for Minnesota, lasting through noon on Thursday for most places. (credit: CBS) Wind speeds will fall by Wednesday evening, but it will still feel below zero through Thursday – which will only have a high of 2 degrees in the metro. We’ll warm back into the high teens Friday, which will also be our next chance for light snow. Some quick storm systems will bring roughly half an inch of snow on Friday and Saturday night. More flakes will possibly fly Sunday and Monday, and temps will fall back to the single digits early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
abc57.com

Lake effect snow and bitter cold Thursday

Lake effect snow showers ramp-up Thursday morning. The peak snowfall will be from 4:00 a.m. to noon, falling mostly in LaPorte and Berrien counties. The I-94 corridor will be hazardous, with whiteout conditions possible. If you can avoid travel, please do. Areas outside the main band could get lesser amounts of snowfall, but there will be a sharp cutoff. The cold takes hold over the next ten days, temperatures remain below freezing. There still is no major storm on the horizon. A clipper could bring light snow this weekend, and lake effect early next week.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Night With Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear & very cold tonight, but Porter & LaPorte counties have a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6 p.m. for lake effect snow. Snow increases through the night and into tomorrow. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A bitter cold air mass settles across our area for the next several days. Wind chills to -10 tonight and tomorrow. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clear & very cold. Low 6. Wind chills to -10. THURSDAY: Sunny. High 17. Wind chills to -10. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 25. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
KAAL-TV

Another night of bitter cold

Air temps target the -10 to -15° range for most. A subtle NW wind of 3-10 mph will send wind chills to the -25 to -35° at their coldest. Frost bite can form on exposed skin in 10-15 minutes at this level. Be prepared for the bitter cold, even if you don't plan on spending significant time out in it.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Arctic Blast Coming Late Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
CHICAGO, IL
bringmethenews.com

Bitter cold, snow chances this Friday-Monday in Minnesota

Today's forecast video with Novak Weather focuses on:. A bitter COLD overnight & tomorrow AM. Moderating temperatures for this weekend that will also feature an opportunity for nuisance snows. Strong Clipper system that arrives on Monday with snow/wind & falling temps. Mother lode of Arctic air that plunges into MN...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Southern Areas Could See More Snow On Wednesday Night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow chances for places south of I-70 along with the Ridges and Laurel Highlands are ticking up this morning. If you are in Greene, Fayette, or Somerset counties you can expect to see between 1-3” of snow. No one else should see more than an inch of snow. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This is only part of a couple of quick-hit weather events that you’ll want to know about. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Highs today will be in the 40 and we may...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KMBC.com

Bitter Cold Returns Today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy with plunging temperatures and bitter cold today. North wind of 15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s falling into the teens this afternoon with single digit wind chills. Slight chance of a flurry. Lows dipping near zero Thursday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Boston

Cold Stretch Begins Second Half Of Winter, February Looks Milder Than Average

BOSTON (CBS) – Time to check your woodpile, make sure there’s still some gas in the snowblower, and glance at the calendar to see how long until pitchers and catchers report. We’re passing the midway point of winter as daylight increases and average temperatures start the slow climb toward spring and summer. Of course, we all know that process can take a while in New England. Every year is different though and it’s only natural to start wondering what we’ll be facing during the second half. We know that up to this point, it’s been a fairly lackluster season....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s A Warm Wednesday, But Winter Weather Isn’t Far Behind

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow. The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of this winter weather. The timing of the rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen as many of us will be heading to work Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area from Wednesday night through midday Thursday, citing rain that will move in and...
BALTIMORE, MD
13 WHAM

Bitter cold air on the way

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We'll see a break from the bitter cold air today in WNY as the temperature climbs through the 30s into the low 40s this afternoon. The mild air will be accompanied by a small chance of sprinkles or a brief flurry, but most of the time should be dry.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy