ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Return To The Wild West. Train Robberies Happening In LA

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden did say he was going to restore America to its former...

kfyi.iheart.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Union Pacific: Train Robberies Up 356%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Medical equipment, designer handbags, luggage, throw pillows, airline parts, children’s artwork, even a new wine fridge – all those items and more have been found stolen off Union Pacific trains and discarded alongside the tracks in East LA. Images of thousands of stolen and discarded packages alongside the Union Pacific train tracks near Union Station have people around the world asking – how does this happen? Apparently, it’s a near perfect storm of an ongoing train robbery problem, the pandemic, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s policy of no-cash bail arrests. “I have been with Union Pacific...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Off-duty LA police officer slain in attempted robbery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Los Angeles police officer has been killed in a shootout with gunmen during an attempted robbery. Twenty-seven-year-old Fernando Arroyos died after the Monday night shooting in an unincorporated area of south LA County. Police say Arroyos, a three-year member of the LAPD, was shopping for his first home with his girlfriend when a black pickup pulled up and several people tried to rob him. Authorities say five people have been detained for questioning, including a man who was found with a bullet wound to his leg. Mayor Eric Garcetti describes Arroyos as a hero who died trying to defend himself and his girlfriend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
arcamax.com

He dodged a Mexican Mafia death sentence for 26 years. Then his luck ran out

LOS ANGELES — It took 26 years for death to catch up to Donald Ramon Ortiz. A member of the Mexican Mafia, Ortiz was cast out of the criminal organization in the mid-1990s after angering other members. Ortiz, they decided, should be killed. For the next quarter-century, as he cycled through county jails, state prisons and brief stints on the street, he wore a target on his back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

DaBaby fan mounts rapper and humps him during performance

A fan of DaBaby had the night of her life Tuesday when the rapper invited her onstage for a racy performance in Boston. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared a video on Instagram from his concert that showed an unidentified female fan humping him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#The Wild West
Rolling Stone

Following Dating Rumors, Audri Nix References Kanye West in Slinky ‘Miami Beach’ Track

Just after being photographed with Kanye West, the Puerto Rican singer Audri Nix has dropped a sleek, bilingual R&B track called “Miami Beach,” which directly references her meet up with the rapper. “I got caught by the paparazzi/We’re breaking the internet,” she sings over a gloomy beat that’s dotted with the sound of clicking cameras. “Who is that bitch on the balcony with Kanye West?” “Miami Beach” fits into the style Audri has honing since getting her start in Puerto Rico’s underground in the late-2010s. Over the last few years, she’s continued experimenting with minimalist strains of moody, sad-girl R&B, trap, and trip-hop. Her most recent EP, Trap Pop, came out in July of 2021 and played with slightly more upbeat touches of dembow and neo-soul.  She flexes her way through “Miami Beach,” declaring in the first verse, “This is the golden girl directly from the Caribbean/I’m on all the blogs, I know that you saw me everywhere.” Audri and West were first spotted lounging in a hotel on New Year’s Day; three days later, paparazzi took shots of them together outside a gated property in Miami. West has also been linked to the actress Julia Fox.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Laredo Morning Times

Arrest made in death of Kardashian business manager

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a Los Angeles-based business manager who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, has died, the Ventura County Coroner’s office confirmed to Variety. She was 55 and the cause of death appears to be homicide, according to sources who point to an incident on Dec. 22 in Van Nuys and in Simi Valley, Calif.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
localocnews.com

California, West Coast Under Tsunami Advisory

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Owner of In-N-Out Burger on a mission to make a difference

LOS ANGELES - When you think of In-N-Out's brand, most will bring up their burgers. While In-N-Out Burgers may be known for their food, owner Lynsi Snyder Ellingson is hoping the public will join her in a cause that's near and dear to her heart, which is fighting human trafficking and addiction.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy