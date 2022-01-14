ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Actress Tiffany Haddish smiles in mugshot following metro Atlanta DUI arrest

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned actress Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday morning in Peachtree City.

Investigators said someone called 911 after seeing a driver asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle along Highway 74 around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Peachtree City police said in a news release to Channel 2 Action News.

As a Peachtree City officer was heading to the scene, they noticed Haddish’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop, with her pulling into the yard of a home nearby.

Following the traffic stop, the officer arrested and charged Haddish with DUI. She was taken to the Fayette County Jail.

In her mugshot from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, it shows Haddish smiling for the camera.

According to entertainment website TMZ, police believe Haddish had been smoking marijuana. TMZ said Haddish bonded out of jail around 6:30 a.m.

Comments / 57

Loretta Leman
4d ago

So many things could have gone wrong before or during her "nap." Sad to hear this, probably not the first time, just first time getting caught. Do better sister "if" it was DUI

17
Brittany
4d ago

I’m praying for Tiffany, I pray gives her whatever it is she needs or lacking. I pray God keeps her protected. We have to start asking God to reveal our friends to us. Because everyone is Not your friend. You may be a friend to them. The Bible says a friend is willing to lay down their life for you to live. Meaning in a true friend is willing to make sacrifices for you even if that means giving up things for you or even life. We truly got to let God appoint our friend. Tiffany God loves you. You have a BFF in Jesus. He saves. Their is friend In me. In Jesus name God Bless!! God loves you all. I love you all.

11
Gabriella5
4d ago

Silly. I could see if she was 24 not 42. Half the time these struggle stars are making negative publicity for ratings or to drum up fans. I don’t believe anything she does or says.

Fire destroys popular consignment shop in Tyrone

TYRONE, Ga. — Firefighters are working to determine how a devastating fire started in a popular Tyrone consignment shop. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon. On its Facebook page, the Red Door Consignment said that it was closed for renovations from Dec. 30 – Jan. 28, and were looking to reopen on Jan. 29, the store’s 20th anniversary.
