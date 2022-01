Have you heard of the Seattle Stairclimb? It's become an annual tradition over the last twenty years, where firefighters from all over the world head to Seattle to climb the stairs of the Columbia Center, the second tallest building west of the Mississippi. It's all in the name of supporting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, helping to raise money to fund blood cancer research and patient services.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO