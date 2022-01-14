ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa extends Ferentz through 2030 season

By JAKE JONES
 5 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The nation’s longest-tenured FBS head coach plans to stick around even longer as University of Iowa officials said they were extending Kirk Ferentz’s contract through the 2029 season. Iowa on Friday announced the four-year extension that followed a 10-4 record in 2021. It was Ferentz’s 23rd season at Iowa. The university said Ferentz would be paid $7 million a year. That includes a $500,000 base plus $5.5 million in supplemental compensation and a $1 million “longevity bonus.” The contract will expire on Jan. 31, 2030. Ferentz has 178 career wins, placing him first for victories at Iowa and fourth in Big Ten Conference history. This year’s season ended in a 20-17 loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-18-22)

Boys ScoresIOWALe Mars 43, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37Council Bluffs Lincoln 72, Sioux City North 27Akron-Westfield 55, MMCRU 52GTRA 63, Alta-Aurelia 36Unity Christian 66, Hinton 57Kingsley-Pierson 78, River Valley 43Newell-Fonda 70, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 37Sheldon 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42South Central Calhoun 86, Pocahontas Area 52Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 52, South O’Brien 41Remsen St. Mary’s 71, Trinity Christian 30Sioux Central 74, […]
Iowa high school boys basketball rankings (1-17-21)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Ames (7) 7-1 109 1 2. Pleasant Valley (4) 10-0 103 2 3. Waukee Northwes 10-1 95 4 4. Prairie, […]
January 19th PM: Bitterly cold through Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop down to -9° in Sioux City. Wind Chill Advisories persist for much of NW Iowa where it’ll feel like it’s -20° to -30°. Limit your time outside and be safe! Thursday afternoon the high will rise a bit higher up to 17° in Sioux City. […]
January 18th PM: Rapidly chilling off

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight it’ll become breezy and much colder as the temperature sinks to 5° in Sioux City with a partly cloudy sky. With the cold front boundary snapping through, there may be a brief sprinkle or flurry that occurs. Measurable precipitation is unlikely in the region. The wind will gust as […]
