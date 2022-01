Next week, Montclair could take another step toward creating a permanent skate park at Rand Park. The Township Council plans to vote on a resolution Jan. 18 that would initiate an analysis of insurance costs associated with the creation of the park. The resolution would also clear the way for Skate Essex, which for three years has been lobbying for a permanent park, and U.S. Olympian Alexis Sablone to begin installing skateable sculptures she designed.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO