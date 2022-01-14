New Epic Electronic Health Record System Ready

Central management of electronic medical systems faces a major challenge because it requires trust in a single entity that cannot effectively protect files from unauthorized access or attacks. This challenge makes it difficult to provide some services in central electronic medical systems, such as file search and verification, although they are needed. This gap motivated us to develop a system based on blockchain that has several characteristics: decentralization, security, anonymity, immutability, and tamper-proof. The proposed system provides several services: storage, verification, and search. The system consists of a smart contract that connects to a decentralized user application through which users can transact with the system. In addition, the system uses an interplanetary file system (IPFS) and cloud computing to store patients' data and files. Experimental results and system security analysis show that the system performs search and verification tasks securely and quickly through the network.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO