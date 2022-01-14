ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A trauma program is now helping Pre-K children

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
A local non-profit is addressing trauma with children and is helping school districts understand childhood trauma.

The message is really for everyone, not just parents.

Founder of Connected Kids, Barbara Sorrels started her non-profit in 2016 where she’s helped families, foster parents and school districts handle children with trauma.

Now she’s added a therapeutic Pre-K.

Sorrel says trauma changes the trajectory of a child’s life.

“It affects the attachment system, the self-regulation system, the sensory system, cognitive development, so it’s a mult-system failure when children don’t get what they need,” said Sorrel.

She adds that these past two years during COVID she’s seen an increase of children with trauma.

The Pre-K is to assist with early intervention to help kids unpack trauma and help them with the necessary skills to be successful and be ready to go into kindergarten.

Connected Kids is having a gala Feb. 10. Fundraising assists with the program trauma courses for teachers, Pre-K needs, and to help expand the program and to help families.

