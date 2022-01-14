From safe sledding to avoiding hypothermia, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist ER doc offers tips for staying healthy during winter storm
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist wants to help keep people safe and healthy this weekend ahead of forecasted winter storms. On Friday morning, Dr. Michael Fitch, professor of emergency medicine, took questions from reporters about concerns ranging from safe sledding to hypothermia and how to properly operate a generator should there...www.wxii12.com
Comments / 0