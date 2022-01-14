ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

From safe sledding to avoiding hypothermia, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist ER doc offers tips for staying healthy during winter storm

By Lee Anne Denyer
WXII 12
 5 days ago

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist wants to help keep people safe and healthy this weekend ahead of forecasted winter storms. On Friday morning, Dr. Michael Fitch, professor of emergency medicine, took questions from reporters about concerns ranging from safe sledding to hypothermia and how to properly operate a generator should there...

www.wxii12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

What comes next in New York’s investigation of Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — After investigating former President Donald Trump for several years, New York Attorney General Letitia James used a court filing Tuesday to outline much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far. The legal memo claimed the Republican’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its assets while seeking loans and tax breaks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Health
NBC News

How to order free at-home Covid tests: White House website goes live

WASHINGTON — The federal government's website for Americans to order at-home rapid Covid-19 testing kits launched on Tuesday. The website says "every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days." "Order your...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium Health#Sledding#Winter Storms#Emergency Medicine#Hypothermia

Comments / 0

Community Policy