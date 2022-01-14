ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy Freelance

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLOW and Community star Alison Brie has reportedly found her latest comedy role. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday, Brie has been cast opposite Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad star John Cena in Freelance, an upcoming action comedy that will be produced by AGC Studios and Endurance Media. Filming on...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakegazette.net

John Cena self-conscious in underwear scene

John Cena felt "really, really self-conscious" dancing in his underwear for the 'Peacemaker' trailer. The 44-year-old pro wrestler, who portrays the superhero in the titular HBO Max show, admitted it was "the most embarrassing thing" dancing while scantily-clad for the programme's preview, and it was the first thing he had to shoot for the show.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

John Cena “hopes” to make Fast and Furious return

Is John Cena coming back to the Fast and Furious franchise? The Peacemaker star apparently isn’t sure, but he hopes so, as he says in an interview with Good Morning America. Co-host Michael Strahan asks Cena if he’ll be living life a quarter-mile at a time for Fast 10, the next mainline action movie in the series. Playing coy, Cena simply responds that he hopes that’ll be the case. “I really hope you see me in Fast 10, I know they’re gearing up for production,” the former WWE champion states, in full Peacemaker regalia. “I would love nothing more than to return to the franchise, I’m a big fan myself.”
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

10 Best John Cena Movies

In a very short amount of time, John Cena has gone from being a professional wrestler to an international box office movie star. His diverse resume of comedies and action movies explains how he made his career transition. Premiering on HBO Max January 13th is ‘Peacemaker,’ a spinoff of James...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Pierre Morel
Person
Chris Lowell
Person
John Cena
Boston Herald

John Cena is ‘Peacemaker’ again in HBO Max series

After being part of the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker is ready to go off on his own. Following the 2021 movie about the team of convicts turned crime-fighters, John Cena works again with writer-director James Gunn by reprising the DC Comics character — who intends to instill peace, even if that takes committing mayhem — as the new series “Peacemaker” begins streaming Thursday on HBO Max. A black ops soldier, Christopher Smith (Cena) uses everything at his disposal to try to shape the world the way he’d like it, whatever price anyone else must pay in the process.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Keanu Reeves reveals his favourite song

Keanu Reeves has revealed that his favourite song is Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”.Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week [13 January],The Matrix actor took part in a segment of the show where he was asked a series of questions to “penetrate the soul”.During it, Reeves was quizzed about what song he would listen to for the rest of his life and after some deliberation, eventually answered “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division.Reeves also revealed that his favourite film is the 1970s thriller Rollerball starring James Caan and that his favourite sandwich...
MUSIC
floydct.com

James Gunn felt John Cena could 'go deeper' as an actor

James Gunn felt John Cena was an "untapped acting resource". 'Peacemaker' producer Peter Safran has claimed the show's creator Gunn was confident 44-year-old pro wrestler Cena - who played the titular character in 2021 movie 'The Suicide Squad' - would be able to "go deeper" as an actor by bringing superhero Christopher Smith/ Peacemaker from the big to the small screen for the HBO Max series.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Peacemaker Scene That Pushed John Cena Into an "Uncomfortable Space"

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 1, "A Whole New Whirled." John Cena bares all and reveals the Peacemaker sequence that pushed him into an "uncomfortable space." Spinning out of last summer's The Suicide Squad, the HBO Max Original series created by James Gunn recruits born killer and weapons expert Christopher Smith (Cena) to Project Butterfly: an ARGUS black ops mission to "save the f*cking world." Episode 1 climaxes with Smith's first hookup in years when he meets barfly Annie Sturphausen (Crystal Mudry), causing Cena to perform a postcoital dance in his underwear as Smith belts out "I Don't Love You Anymore" by The Quireboys.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Film Star#Community#Freelance#Agc Studios And#Endurance Media#Taken#Covid
cvindependent.com

Unconventional Comedy: HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’ Is a Success Thanks to John Cena and Writer/Director James Gunn

A little while ago, I whined that James Gunn probably wouldn’t get to make another Suicide Squad movie after his excellent DC Comics offering bombed at the box office. I was aware that Peacemaker, a TV show based on John Cena’s seemingly dead dirty superhero from The Suicide Squad, was in the works. I was not aware that 1) in addition to producing, Gunn is writing and directing many episodes of the show; and 2) the show isn’t a prequel; it’s a sequel. In other words, Gunn is getting to play a lot in the DC Universe after all.
TV SERIES
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Comments On Potentially Becoming A Father

John Cena says he is still not interested in becoming a parent. The topic came up during an appearance by Cena on The Drew Barrymore Show. Barrymore brought up the hundreds of wishes John Cena has granted through Make-A-Wish and suggested he would make a great father. “I think just...
WWE
Variety

Variety Studio Returns to Sundance With Virtual Interviews in Collaboration With Audible

Variety is returning to the Sundance Film Festival, hosting virtual interviews in the Variety Studio in collaboration with Audible. Throughout the festival, videos from the studio will appear on Variety.com beginning on Jan. 21. The virtual interview studio will feature interviews with the festival’s top directors and talents including Elizabeth Banks (“Call Jane”), John Boyega (“892”), Connie Britton (“892”), Sterling K. Brown (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”), Oscar De La Hoya (“La Guerra Civil”), Abigail Disney (“The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales”), Lena Dunham (“Sharp Stick”), Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Fresh”), Jesse Eisenberg (“When You Finish Saving the World”), Colin Farrell (“After Yang”), Regina Hall (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” and “Master”), Dakota Johnson...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

John Cena auditioned for Cable in Deadpool 2

Rejection is part of being a movie star, even if you’re John Cena. The former WWE champion has shared that he’s been turned away from some major roles, including Cable in the action movie Deadpool 2. During an interview with SlashFilm, Cena talked about the amount of characters...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie, with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact. When Mickey7...
MOVIES
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Set For New Movie With GLOW Actress

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is set to star with GLOW actress Alison Brie in a new action-comedy movie. Cena and Brie will team up for “Freelance” from director Pierre Morel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Filming is scheduled to begin later this month in Colombia. The script,...
MOVIES
Variety

From Awkwafina to the Lonely Island: Who Should Host the Oscars?

It’s do-or-die time for the Oscars to recapture the glory days of the ceremony when more than 50 million people were watching emcees like Billy Crystal, Chris Rock and the foursome of 1983 that included Walter Matthau, Liza Minnelli, Dudley Moore and Richard Pryor. With Will Packer producing the telecast for the first time, he’s said to have an exciting vision that can only be executed with a fresh, new host. So, who should the Academy tap? WHO?: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short WHY?: Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” stars bridge all generations that the Academy needs to elevate...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Gina Rodriguez to Star in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for Apple

Gina Rodriguez is on the verge of a TV comeback: The Jane the Virgin alum has signed on to star in a series adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the 1988 film, Women on the Verge follows the rocky romantic lives of a number of women, including one who works as a voice actor dubbing for foreign films. Rodriguez will play Pepa, the lead role played by Carmen Maura in the film. The series will feature a mix of English and Spanish, according to the report. Rodriguez will serve...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy