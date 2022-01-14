ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gary Neville joins Labour: Ex-England star calls for 'progressive party' (and hints he could venture into politics)

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Gary Neville has joined the Labour Party and hinted he is not ruling out a venture into politics.

The former Manchester United captain, 46, has been a fierce critic of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Government.

Confirming his decision to join the party, the ex-England defender turned pundit and businessman, pictured, said: ‘I do believe that we need a progressive Labour Party, but one that actually not just looks after the Left side; it has to come towards the centre.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viAyC_0dmEii1y00
Gary Neville has joined the Labour Party and hinted he is not ruling out a venture into politics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8E0P_0dmEii1y00
The former Manchester United captain, 46, has been a fierce critic of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Government

Sharing the news on social media, Shadow Cabinet minister Lucy Powell said she was ‘very pleased’ Neville had ‘finally’ decided to join Labour.

She also suggested that he may have a political career in store.

But speaking to the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast, Neville said he was worried about getting ‘eaten alive’ in Westminster.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak breaks off interview when asked to give Johnson his full backing

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has refused to give his unequivocal backing to Boris Johnson as the threat to the Prime Minister’s leadership grows over partygate allegations.The potential successor as Tory leader abruptly ended an interview on Tuesday when pressed if he gives his full support to the Prime Minister He instead said he believes Mr Johnson is telling the truth and backs his request for “patience” during a Whitehall investigation by senior official Sue Gray.The is SW1 code for: leadership contest is imminent, sign up early if you want a seat in Cabinet, am on phone to donors & getting office...
WORLD
The Independent

Dominic Cummings would ‘swear under oath’ PM lied to Parliament on parties

Dominic Cummings has accused Boris Johnson of lying to Parliament over allegations of lockdown-breaching bashes in Downing Street, insisting he told the Prime Minister to get a grip on the “madhouse” when warning him over one “drinks party”.The former chief adviser said on Monday Mr Johnson “waved it aside” when he raised concerns over principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting more than 100 people to a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020.Mr Cummings said regarding that day alone, “never mind the string of other events”, the Prime Minister “lied to Parliament about...
POLITICS
The Independent

BBC bosses pledge to ‘make strong case’ to Government amid axing of licence fee

BBC bosses have pledged to “continue to make a strong case to the Government for investing” in the corporation after the licence fee came under fire.In a message sent to staff, director-general Tim Davie and chairman Richard Sharp said they “welcomed” debate and “look forward to engaging in a discussion about public service broadcasting in the UK and how best to fund it”.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said at the weekend the next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”, saying she wants to find a new funding model for the broadcaster after the current licence fee funding...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Powell
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘at end of road’ as 54% of Tories don’t believe he is telling truth on parties

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says Boris Johnson is “at the end of the road”, after the PM denied knowing a drinks party held in his back garden during lockdown would breach Covid rules. Now, an exclusive poll for The Independent has revealed that 65 per cent of voters and more than half (54 per cent) of Conservative supporters do not believe the PM’s claim he thought the 20 May 2020 drinks in the Downing Street rose garden was a “work event”.A further 80 per cent, including 73 per cent of those who voted Tory in 2019, agreed that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer reveals Gary Neville told him he was ‘not being strong enough’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has revealed he was tackled by football pundit Gary Neville for not being strong enough in standing up to the Government over coronavirus rules.Former England international Neville, 46, has joined Labour but Sir Keir acknowledged they had disagreed in the past about measures to tackle Covid-19.He said Neville should now go “as far as he wants” in politics.Ex-Manchester United defender Neville told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast: “I think… probably (at the) end of 2020 I thought Labour should have been a lot stronger. I think Labour had them at that point.“I would be open...
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

Johnson to face MPs as threat of no confidence vote looms

Boris Johnson is set to face an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote in the PM could be received on Wednesday.Reports on Tuesday night suggested MPs furious at the Prime Minister’s handling of the partygate scandal engulfing Westminster had been angered further by Mr Johnson’s insistence that nobody had told him a party at Downing Street would break rules he himself had set.And that especially those in the 2019 intake, many of whom have slim majorities after votes were “lent” to them during the last election, were...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer refuses to apologise, insisting he broke no Covid rules over office beer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has refused to apologise over images of him drinking beer in an office at a time when coronavirus rules banned indoor socialising.Sir Keir insisted no rules were broken while he had a takeaway in a constituency office while working on the election campaign in 2021.He repeatedly refused to apologise and was branded a “hypocrite” by a caller during his LBC Radio phone-in show."It's like listening to Boris Johnson without the harrumphing"A caller accuses Sir Keir Starmer of being a 'hypocrite' and 'misleading the country' after a photo of the leader drinking beer with staff emerged.#CallKeir | @Keir_Starmer | @NickFerrariLBC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Progressive Party#The Labour Party#Conservative Government#Shadow Cabinet#Political Thinking
The Independent

Boris Johnson to face MPs as he battles plot to oust him as Prime Minister

Allies of Boris Johnson have pleaded for him to be given more time as Tory MPs plotted to remove him from No 10 over the partygate row.A group of Tories who won their seats in Mr Johnson’s 2019 election landslide appear to have lost faith in the Prime Minister after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.Mr Johnson has insisted that “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules” and he believed he was attending a work event.A series of gatherings in No...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Jeremy Corbyn could establish own party as hopes fade of being reinstated as Labour MP

Jeremy Corbyn is considering establishing his own political party after privately accepting he will never be reinstated as a Labour MP, The Telegraph understands. The former Labour leader has been urged by many in his inner circle, including his wife Laura Alvarez, to upgrade his charity into a political party, and run under its banner at the next election.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Podcast
djmag.com

“Downing Street should be renamed Haçienda”, says Gary Neville

Manchester United and England footballing great Gary Neville, now a prominent pundit working for Sky Sports, has spoken out about the UK Government over the lockdown parties scandal that has engulfed the Conservative Party in the past month. Allegations have emerged relating to a string of events — some attended...
U.K.
punditarena.com

Gary Neville calls for no more Premier League postponements

Gary Neville has called for there to be no more Premier League postponements, as he believes teams are trying to take advantage of the system currently in place. The former Manchester United captain spoke about the cancellations on Friday night, while doing punditry on Brighton vs Crystal Palace, and he did not pull his punches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Boris Johnson agrees that ministers who ‘knowingly’ mislead Commons should quit, says No 10

Boris Johnson supports and abides by rules which state that a minister who knowingly misleads parliament should resign, Downing Street has said.The assurance comes soon after former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings accused the prime minister of lying to the Commons when he said he believed “implicitly” that a gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 was a work event.Mr Cummings said he was willing to swear under oath that the PM knew it was drinks party. He claimed the PM gave the OK for the gathering to go ahead, after principal private secretary Martin...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘categorically’ denies garden party claims but does not rule out resigning

Boris Johnson has said he “categorically” was not warned that a garden party in No 10 at the height of lockdown would breach the Covid rules.Fighting for his political life, the prime minister was asked whether he could resign over the scandal, and replied: "We'll have to see what [the internal inquiry] says.”The PM’s former chief of staff Dominic Cummings has said Mr Johnson dismissed his warnings that the “bring your own booze” event was against the law – a claim apparently corroborated by other sources.Six Tory MPs have already called for Mr Johnson to step down, with...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson’s Ex-Aide: He Lied to Parliament About Party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed he did not have advance knowledge of a “bring your own booze” bash at 10 Downing Street at the height of the COVID lockdown in May 2020. But now his former top aide, Dominic Cummings, is saying that’s not true—and that Johnson lied to Parliament. According to Bloomberg, Cummings wrote online that Johnson knew about the party and approved it despite concerns. “Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened,” he said.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’ senior Tory tells PM amid partygate saga

Boris Johnson has been told by a former minister and senior Tory MP to “in the name of God go” as he lost one of his newest MPs in a dramatic defection to Labour minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions began.Mr Johnson went into the Commons on Wednesday with his premiership on life support, as a group of Tories who won their seats in the 2019 election landslide appeared to have lost faith in their boss.But the anger levelled at the PM was not contained to just one wing of the Conservative Party, with former minister and Tory grandee David...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dominic Raab briefly admits No 10 event was a ‘party’ — before rowing back

Dominic Raab appeared to briefly admit there was a “party” in No 10 while the rest of the country faced severe Covid lockdown restrictions — before rowing back on his remarks.The comments from the deputy prime minister came as he attempted to dismiss the explosive claims from Dominic Cummings, the former chief Downing Street adviser, that Boris Johnson had lied to Parliament.Just last week the prime minister was forced to admit he attended the “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street on 20 May 20 — but insisted to MPs he “believed implicitly that this was a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

290K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy