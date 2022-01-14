ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghislaine Maxwell will learn her prison fate in June

By Ben Feuerherd
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367xkq_0dmEgsFu00
Ghislaine Maxwell was dating Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled to be sentenced in her sex trafficking case at the end of June, a federal judge said Friday.

Judge Alison Nathan wrote in a letter Friday that the convicted sex trafficker will be sentenced in Manhattan federal court on June 28 at 11 a.m.

Maxwell faces a maximum of 65 years in prison after being convicted on five counts, including sex trafficking a minor, at her trial in December.

Her attorneys are pushing Judge Nathan to give her a new trial after a juror in the trial revealed in a number of media interviews that he is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse.

The juror, identified as Scotty David, told Reuters that he shared his history with his fellow jurors — and helped convince them that they should convict Maxwell.

It’s unclear if he revealed his history during jury selection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeoqe_0dmEgsFu00
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sits as the guilty verdict in her sex abuse trial is read in a courtroom sketch.

Maxwell’s attorneys are expected to submit a motion for a new trial in the coming weeks.

