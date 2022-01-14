Onsite Working Not an Option for Many Workers, Google Invests in Hybrid Workplace & More News

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to rethink traditional ways of life. The need to work from home to curb the virus has created lasting change to our relationship with the workplace. This week it was announced that more than 30 companies in the UK will take part in a pilot of a four-day working week to 'herald in a bold new way of working in 2022.' The six-month trial is being led by 4 Day Week Global, and will attempt to measure whether workers can operate at 100% productivity for 80% the time. Employees will be paid for the same amount as if they were working five days a week.

WORLD ・ 20 HOURS AGO