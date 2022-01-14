ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onsite Working Not an Option for Many Workers, Google Invests in Hybrid Workplace & More News

By David Roe
CMSWire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we saw last week that the metaverse and its use in the digital workplace will be one of the major discussion points over the next year, another hot chestnut will be the return — or not — to the physical workplace. It appears to be widely...

www.cmswire.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Instagram Tests Paid Subscriptions With Small Group of U.S. Creators

Instagram rolled out a paid subscription feature with a small group of U.S. creators on Wednesday that will allow followers to pay for exclusive content on Instagram Live and Stories. For the test launch, creators have eight different monthly price points to choose from, according to an Instagram spokesperson: $0.99, $1.99, $2.99, $4.99, $9.99, $19.99, $49.99 or $99.99. Instagram will not be taking a cut of revenue until at least 2023, when parent company Meta is expected to begin collecting fees from creators on Facebook and Instagram. Though the company has not yet disclosed what the revenue share percentage will be...
INTERNET
The Independent

Government to launch anti-encryption ads to convince ‘easily swayed people’ into wanting weaker phone security

The government will launch an ad campaign against end-to-end encryption, the technology that keeps messages on WhatsApp, Apple’s iMessage, and Signal secure.The Home Office has hired the M&C Saatchi advertising agency to plan the campaign using £534,000 of public funds.“We have engaged M&C Saatchi to bring together the many organisations who share our concerns about the impact end-to-end encryption would have on our ability to keep children safe,” a Home Office spokesperson said in a statement to Rolling Stone, which first reported the news.The new campaign is focused on the argument that improved encryption hampers efforts to tackle child exploitation...
INTERNET
CMSWire

AskNicely Raises $32 Million, Launches Frontline Success Platform

Customer experience provider AskNicely has raised $32 million in a Series B funding round. AskNicely, which provides CX software for service businesses, is also launching its first Frontline Success Platform to improve employee and customer experience. The round was led by Five Elms Capital with participation from existing investors Nexus...
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

Google invests more than $1 billion in its UK offices and shares renovation plans

Google announced that it plans to spend billions in its UK offices a few years ago, and the company is now delivering on its promises. Google announced that it’s purchasing the Central Saint Giles site, which is already the home of Google, for $1 billion. The company also announced plans to employ thousands of more employees, and it shared some plans on how it intends to renovate the new offices to make them more suitable for hybrid working.
BUSINESS
CMSWire

Is Consent and Preference Management the Key to Balancing Privacy and Personalization?

At the intersection of the 3 P’s (with apologies to Philip Kotler) — privacy, preference and personalization — lies a huge new opportunity for competitive advantage that marketers are only just waking up to. And it’s one made possible by increasingly robust consent and preference management technology that lets brands take personalization to the next level.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Will Microsoft Customer Experience Platform Compete in the CX World?

The $9.5 billion customer experience market saw major activity over the past few years. SAP acquired Qualtrics for $8 billion then took it public. Medallia went public. InMoment acquired MaritzCX. Zendesk acquired Momentive and its SurveyMonkey brand. Now enter a major play from Microsoft: the Microsoft Customer Experience Platform. Enough...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

What does 2022 have in store for hybrid working?

Looking into the future isn’t easy. While booster jabs bring hope that the new Covid wave can be managed, business and public sector leaders will understandably be looking ahead with some uncertainty. What is certain is that ways of working will evolve, bringing both opportunities and challenges. And these will be the most important developments in 2022.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Forbes

In A Hybrid Work World, Identity Is The New Perimeter

Vice president of product strategy, Omada. In 2021, it became clear that remote and hybrid work models are here to stay. It was easier for some than for others, but most organizations were able to find workarounds to enable remote work (at least, for many fields). As organizations rushed to keep their employees productive, they accelerated digital transformation efforts such as migration to the cloud. At this point, many of the temporary changes have now become permanent.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Workplace management platform Envoy nabs $111M to power the hybrid workforce

Envoy, a workplace management platform that caters to the burgeoning hybrid workforce, has raised $111 million in a series C round of funding at a $1.4 billion valuation. The company’s cash injection comes as businesses across industries have had to reevaluate how they operate, now that remote work is very much the order of the day. Indeed, just yesterday, Meta, (formerly Facebook) became the latest big-name company to delay its return-to-office plans.
TECHNOLOGY
@growwithco

Hybrid Work Week

Not sure how to structure a hybrid work week for your returning employees? Discover several effective hybrid strategies you can use, such as a 3/2 split. Now that employees have experienced the flexibility of remote work, many aren’t willing to head back to the office full time. Hybrid workplaces are becoming increasingly common, but it’s hard to know how to accommodate these requests. Here are five tips on setting up a hybrid work week.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Press

Eden Workplace Reports Breakout Year in 2021, Primed for Continued Hypergrowth in 2022 as Hybrid Work Surges in Popularity

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Workplace, the complete suite of workplace software for the modern hybrid company, today revealed major company and platform growth in 2021 as the company played a key role in helping modern organizations and their employees return to work safely –– and will continue to do so in 2022.
ECONOMY

