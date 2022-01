The Porsche Cayenne is certainly not short on style, but the folks at Stuttgart have decided to gussy it up a bit. Meet the new 2022 Cayenne Platinum Edition, a glitzy new variant arriving in US dealerships this summer that will features exclusive design elements dripping in—you guessed it—Platinum paint. The striking SUV promises to stand out from the rest of the Cayennes—and that’s no small feat. The Cayenne is the second most popular Porsche after the Macan, with some 83,071 models sold in 2021. Platinum Editions of the Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne S will be offered alongside the respective coupé variants....

