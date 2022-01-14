Multiple people injured, including children, after semi smashes into Ace Hardware building

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Trump 's bid to block a trove of his administration's records from being handed to the Jan. 6 House committee. The ruling came in an unsigned, one-paragraph order. Justice Clarence Thomas , a staunch conservative, was alone in indicating that he would have granted Trump’s request.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators faced off in emotional, raw debate Wednesday on voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy but that’s almost certain to be defeated without a filibuster rules change. It’s a stunning setback for President Joe Biden and his...
NEW YORK (AP) — After investigating former President Donald Trump for several years, New York Attorney General Letitia James used a court filing Tuesday to outline much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far. The legal memo claimed the Republican’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its assets while seeking loans and tax breaks.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Supreme Court justices say a media report that they were at odds over the wearing of masks in court during the recent surge in coronavirus cases is false. The court on Wednesday issued an unusual three-sentence statement from Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch. It...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday that Russia has positioned itself to attack Ukraine on "very short notice," even as he urged Moscow to pursue a "diplomatic and peaceful path." In remarks to U.S. embassy staff in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, Blinken said Russia's buildup of 100,000 troops...
WASHINGTON — The federal government's website for Americans to order at-home rapid Covid-19 testing kits launched on Tuesday. The website says "every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days." "Order your...
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will make 400 million non-surgical "N95" masks from its strategic national stockpile available for free to the public starting next week, a White House official said, as the Biden administration tries to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Snug-fitting N95 face masks, so-called...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with a bid by Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas to dismantle a provision of federal campaign finance law that caps the amount of money a candidate can be repaid for personal loans made to their campaign. The restriction at issue...
