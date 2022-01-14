ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Firefighters contain wildfire near Pueblo/El Paso County line

By Andrew McMillan
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgGRi_0dmEeAms00

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wildfire that started west of Interstate 25 near the Pueblo County, El Paso County line was quickly contained and brought under control Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from Hanover, Pueblo West, Fort Carson, and Fountain responded to the fire near Salt Cedar Road just before noon. The fire burned mostly grass, and no structures were damaged.

The fire burned about 15 acres, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

No injuries were reported.

The post Firefighters contain wildfire near Pueblo/El Paso County line appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

CSPD Falcon substation closed to the public until Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Wednesday its Falcon substation will be closed to the public until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, according to officials. In the news release, officials say the Falcon substation located at 7850 Goddard St. will be closed to the public because there will be The post CSPD Falcon substation closed to the public until Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CSFD respond to small apartment fire in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a small apartment fire Tuesday morning in south Colorado Springs. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. at 640 Wycliffe Drive at Cheyenne Crossings Apartments. Firefighters say the fire is now extinguished but fire crews will remain on the scene to make sure The post CSFD respond to small apartment fire in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple vehicle crashes causing unknown blockage in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Traffic and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are reporting multiple vehicle crashes early Tuesday morning. These vehicle crashes are causing unknown blockage that may delay your commute. Officials are reporting vehicle crashes in the following areas: Southbound South Academy E. of I-25Oro Blanco and N. Carefree, unknown blockageMark The post Multiple vehicle crashes causing unknown blockage in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Father of 14-year-old killed at Memorial Park in November still searching for answers and justice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two months after the murder of his 14-year-old son and 23-year-old nephew, Ray Celano is still looking for answers as to who committed the heinous crime at a Colorado Springs skate park. Celano retired from the Hollister Police Department in California after decades of service and moved his family to The post Father of 14-year-old killed at Memorial Park in November still searching for answers and justice appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Carson, CO
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Pueblo West, CO
City
Fountain, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Freezing drizzle leads to slick roads across Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Wednesday, freezing drizzle and snow showers moved in across Southern Colorado. The precipitation is expected to continue through the evening, impacting visibility. The wet conditions brought slick road conditions, forcing several law enforcement agencies to go on Accident Alert status. At 2:44 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced they were The post Freezing drizzle leads to slick roads across Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis visits with small businesses in Pueblo and Colorado Springs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis was in Southern Colorado Wednesday to visit with small businesses and schools to discuss his administration's plan to save residents money. His tour began at the Pueblo Baseball Mill, where he showed technology and community programming. "We're working with the state legislature to make it free to start The post Gov. Polis visits with small businesses in Pueblo and Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Councilman pleads guilty to Columbus vandalism, police release video to KRDO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, a felony criminal mischief charge against a Pueblo City Councilman Vincente Martinez Ortega was dropped after he pled guilty to the crime. Now, police have released video to KRDO showing Martinez Ortega chiseling off brickwork adjacent to the Christopher Columbus statue on Abriendo Ave. The guilty charge will allow Martinez The post Pueblo City Councilman pleads guilty to Columbus vandalism, police release video to KRDO appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police Homeless Outreach Team: Inside the effort to curb illegal camps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department has a six-officer team designed to enforce city ordinances and offer resources to those experiencing homelessness inside city limits. Monday, a KRDO crew had to chance to ride along with the Homeless Outreach Team. The team's leader, Sergeant Olav Chaney, estimates there are 300 to The post Colorado Springs Police Homeless Outreach Team: Inside the effort to curb illegal camps appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Wildfire#Firefighters
KRDO News Channel 13

Grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs burns 1/4 acre Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire department said they responded to a grassfire near 1981 Birmingham Loop around 1:00 on Sunday afternoon. (Colorado Springs Fire Department) The fire was reportedly near a creek bed and didn't threaten any structures. About an hour later fire officials said the fire was under control but The post Grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs burns 1/4 acre Sunday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Widefield Water District warns of fraudsters posing as workers trying to get inside homes

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Be careful who you let into your home if you're in the Widefield area, the local water utility service warns that people are pretending to be workers to get in customers' homes. According to an update from the Widefield Water and Sanitation District, customers have reported "individuals falsely stating they are The post Widefield Water District warns of fraudsters posing as workers trying to get inside homes appeared first on KRDO.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Safe Streets Arrests’ suspects arrested by Pueblo police

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two 'Safe Streets Arrests' suspects were arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Tuesday morning. Pueblo police have made 95 percent arrests featured in the 'Safe Streets Arrests' program -- that's 545 arrests out of the 574 criminals featured in the program. SAFE STREETS ARRESTSMarcos Trujillo and Gasper Romero have The post ‘Safe Streets Arrests’ suspects arrested by Pueblo police appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs house cleaner accused of stealing from clients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for more victims after a house cleaner from Colorado Springs was allegedly caught with jewelry stolen from a client's home. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers got a report about a theft last Friday, and investigators found 48-year-old Beryl Elizabeth Pippert "had stolen jewelry from The post Colorado Springs house cleaner accused of stealing from clients appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Pueblo robber targets convenience store

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the age of Covid, it wasn't unusual to see a man walk into the convenience store wearing a red bandana over his face; but things took a turn after he pulled a gun on the cashier, demanding money and cigarettes. The armed robbery happened around 8:40 p.m. on January 12, The post On the Lookout: Pueblo robber targets convenience store appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Coroner identifies woman shot and killed in east Pueblo; suspect reportedly committed suicide

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Coroner's Office identified the Pueblo woman who was shot and killed Friday night near the Dollar General store on East 4th Street. Renee Francisca, 38, died from gunshot wounds sustained during the incident, according to the Pueblo Coroner's Office. Officials say she was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Coroner identifies woman shot and killed in east Pueblo; suspect reportedly committed suicide appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Eastbound Austin Bluffs at N. Nevada closed due to ice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 8 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced a portion of Austin Bluffs Parkway was closed due to ice. According to CSPD, eastbound Austin Bluffs Pkwy. at N. Nevada Ave. is closed until further notice. Eastbound Austin Bluffs Py at N Nevada Av is closed due to ice The post Eastbound Austin Bluffs at N. Nevada closed due to ice appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigate two armed robberies within two hours of each other

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that happened early Sunday morning, just two hours from each other. At 3:42 a.m. Sunday, police received reports of a robbery. According to CSPD, the victims were walking in the area of 3100 Galley Rd. when they were approached by The post Colorado Springs Police investigate two armed robberies within two hours of each other appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hurricane Ida evacuee family in Colorado Springs still seeks long-term housing four months after arriving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A family of 17 relatives from New Orleans continues to face challenges four months after losing everything in Hurricane Ida and arriving here hoping to start their lives over. KRDO Tricellea Washington, the family matriarch, said that some of the family is living at Family Promise, a former motel converted The post Hurricane Ida evacuee family in Colorado Springs still seeks long-term housing four months after arriving appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado offering free KN95 masks

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced free KN95 will be offered at various locations throughout Colorado beginning Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Masks will be available at public libraries, fire stations, rec centers, VFWs, YMCAs, and high traffic community centers that have agreed to be distribution points, according to The post Colorado offering free KN95 masks appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Unhealthy levels of cancer-causing radon found in nearly 50% Colorado homes, testing encouraged

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, and El Paso County has been designated as an area with high radon potential, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) encourages residents to take action this January during National Radon Action Month by testing The post Unhealthy levels of cancer-causing radon found in nearly 50% Colorado homes, testing encouraged appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy