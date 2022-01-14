ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Farmer dies after falling in grain bin while trying to unclog it, Missouri officials say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Rock Hill Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA farmer died after he became trapped in the grain bin he fell into, Missouri officials say. Paul Hepperman, 75, was trying to unclog a grain bin when he fell in Friday,...

wizmnews.com

Iowa farmer arrested after 800 pigs die from neglect

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been arrested after 800 pigs died at his farm last month after they went without adequate food and were kept in conditions so cold that some of their ears froze off. Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested 38-year-old Nolan Otto...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
State
Missouri State
newschannel20.com

Man dead after falling in frozen pond while trying to save child

Coles County, Il (WICS/WRSP) — A man is dead after falling through the ice of a pond in Coles County while trying to save a 10-year-old girl. 31-year-old Carlos Serafin-Abalos was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Saturday. There is an autopsy scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
COLES COUNTY, IL
NBC News

Body found in search for Virginia store clerk who vanished moments after her shift ended

A body matching the description of a Virginia store clerk who vanished last week after closing up the shop was found Tuesday, authorities said. "After an extensive search operation throughout the day, search crews located a body, matching the description of Ahrea'l Smith, on property in Heathsville," the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The body will be sent to the Richmond County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

Mass. man dies after falling while snowboarding on Loon Mountain in NH

LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man died after falling while snowboarding on Loon Mountain in New Hampshire last Saturday. Emergency crews responding to a report of an unresponsive person in the First Aid Room at the mountain began performing life-saving medical services to Samuel Forman, of Sudbury; however, he succumbed to his injuries, according to Lincoln, N.H. police.
LINCOLN, NH
Kait 8

Man trapped in grain bin rescued

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Rescue crews raced the clock Monday morning to save a man from a Randolph County grain bin. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at a grain bin on Highway 304, about one-half mile from Nutrien Ag Solutions near Pocahontas. By 10:30, the young...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
CBS Minnesota

Suspected Carjackers Arrested In St. Paul After Metro-Wide Chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Two people suspected in five carjackings and three other robberies in St. Louis Park were arrested Tuesday night in St. Paul after a pursuit that spanned several metro freeways. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher says St. Louis Park police issued an alert for the suspects Tuesday afternoon, and Fletcher’s deputies later found the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over near White Bear and Maryland avenues in St. Paul. (credit: MnDOT) The suspects then led law enforcement on a chase around the metro, crisscrossing Interstates 35E, 94 and 494, as well as Highways 280 and 61. They were eventually caught and arrested near where the chase began on St. Paul’s east side. They will be transferred from Ramsey County Jail to Hennepin County Jail sometime Tuesday night.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WNYT

Woman falls through thin ice while trying to rescue dog

Sheriff's deputies in Warren County say a woman and her dog fell through the ice Monday morning on Glen Lake. The Bay Ridge Fire Chief tells NewsChannel 13 the dog fell first, and his owner went after him. Deputies were able to get them both to shore, and they did...
WARREN COUNTY, NY

