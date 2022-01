PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say a 3-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was fell into a pool on Jan. 5. The incident reportedly happened in a residential neighborhood near Bell Road and the I-17. When crews arrived, Phoenix Fire officials say they found bystanders performing CPR on the boy, who was not breathing on his own and had no heartbeat.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO