It's almost time to kick off your Super Bowl party, and that means one thing: food! Even if your family aren't big football fans like the Drummonds (go Huskies!), we can all enjoy the delicious spreads laid out for the big game. And while there's nothing better than curling up on the couch to play some Super Bowl trivia or munch on classic Super Bowl snacks, putting together the perfect spread can be... time-consuming. Luckily, the Crock-Pot makes this challenge a breeze.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO