Catalytic Converter Engraving Event hosted by Vista Sheriff’s Station. Why have your catalytic converter on your vehicle engraved? Having your catalytic converter engraved can assist law enforcement in the investigation process if it is ever stolen. Think of it being like a serial number located on a firearm or bicycle. The engraved converter will be registered into a database (associated with your license plate number) to further assist with investigation purposes. All makes and models of vehicles are welcome at this event. You will be able to drive up OR you can scan the QR code on the flyer to make an appointment. There will be another engraving event hosted in the City of San Marcos in February.

VISTA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO