With Conflicting COVID Test Results, Chicago Man Wants Answers About Express Medical Labs Procedures

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports from a collection...

CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Seeing COVID Rates 5 Times Higher Than Summer Delta Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Omicron has become the dominant variant across the country and in South Florida. The CDC says omicron was responsible for 99% of the new COVID cases in the last week. While symptoms of this variant are generally less severe, it is spreading more rapidly. People getting sick as soon as just a few days after exposure. “Miami-Dade County, for example, our rates have been five times higher than they were with the Delta variant, so there’s an incredible number of cases,” says Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, an infectious disease expert with FIU. “Even though, it seems, when people...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
KTEN.com

Demand for COVID testing slows results

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Denison hairdresser Kosha Freun came in close contact with two people who had tested positive for COVID-19. She got tested on January 7. "I've been waiting on the lab; they said 24 to 48 hours, so I've been waiting on it," Freun said. "As of today, it is still in pending status."
DENISON, TX
CBS Chicago

No Changes To Chicago Travel Advisory; Every State Remains On The List For 3rd Week In A Row

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third week in a row, every state and territory in the U.S. is listed on Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory, and city officials said that won’t change next week, despite case rates leveling off or dropping in some areas. Daily case rates in an individual state or territory must fall below 15 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks in a row to be removed from the list, and with no states or territories yet below that threshold, the Chicago Department of Public Health said there will be no changes to the advisory next week. COVID TRAVEL ADVISORY...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Auto workers vent frustrations after 32-year-old Ford worker dies of Covid-19

Chicago auto workers are expressing grief and frustration after another member of their industry died of Covid-19.Caleb Mateo Dye, 32, was a forklift driver at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois. On 13 January, Mr Dye died at Ingalls Memorial Hospital after a month-long battle with Covid-19, the World Socialist Website reported.In a Facebook group for members of Mr Dye’s union, UAW Local 551, a post announcing his death said he leaves behind a wife and daughter.“Caleb was known as a loving husband and father,” the post reads. “He was so gentle and playful, and brought joy everywhere...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCIA

SHIELD Illinois, Abbott Labs provide COVID tests to Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said the University of Illinois played a role in breaking the stalemate between Chicago Public Schools teachers and school administration that allowed students there to stay in-person. SHIELD Illinois spokesperson Ben Taylor said the organization sold 200,000 antigen COVID tests to the school system, while Abbott Labs provided another 150,000. […]
CHICAGO, IL
KOLO TV Reno

Is there a local answer to COVID rapid test shortage?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No question, rapid tests or at-home testing for COVID-19 are tough to come by. Many who can’t find them at a local pharmacy are going to the internet to have the tests delivered to their homes. That’s not working either. They are out-of-stock and there...
RENO, NV
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW Health’s Dr. Pothof answers questions about COVID-19 testing amid record hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. — There are now a record number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19. According to government data, this number is at more than 142,000 as of Sunday. Amid the ongoing surge in COVID-18 cases, there are still a lot of questions and confusion out there about testing. UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer Jeff Pothof spoke with News 3 Now to answer some of those questions.
MADISON, WI
AZFamily

COVID testing labs seeing increase in positive test results

Once you get tested for COVID-19, some of the tests will go to the Sonora Quest Laboratories in Tempe. The lab collects tests from doctor’s offices, hospitals, schools, Banner Health facilities in six states and even drive-thru sites like Embry Health.
TEMPE, AZ
kotatv.com

Answers about COVID-19 vaccine booster recommendations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The virus that shut down the world continues to mutate and combat our fight against it. “Started with the ancestral strain Wuhan and then we saw the Alpha, then we saw the Beta, Delta which really took a toll, and now we’re seeing Omicron. Each of these variants are only possible because of rising numbers of transmissions,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wccbcharlotte.com

Labs Ramp Up Processing Of Covid Tests As People Await Results

CHARLOTTE, NC – A perfect storm of holiday travel, Omicron spreading, and cold and flu season have led to long lines at Covid testing sites and delays in returned results, according to health officials. “The volume of testing we’re doing is really unprecedented at this time,” said Dr. Raynard...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Health Department No Longer Recommending Pauses To In-Person Learning For City Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department is changing COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The health department says it’s an attempt to keep schools open for in-person instruction. “Today, we will be posting new guidelines for city schools,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. A major change in the way the Philadelphia Health Department will be handling temporary school closures in the city due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The school district was sent a letter outlining the changes. “Given the current widespread community transmission occurring at this time, we will no longer use sing case numbers to determine when to pause in-person learning,” Bettigole said. “Instead,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

