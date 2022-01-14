With Conflicting COVID Test Results, Chicago Man Wants Answers About Express Medical Labs Procedures

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Omicron has become the dominant variant across the country and in South Florida. The CDC says omicron was responsible for 99% of the new COVID cases in the last week. While symptoms of this variant are generally less severe, it is spreading more rapidly. People getting sick as soon as just a few days after exposure. “Miami-Dade County, for example, our rates have been five times higher than they were with the Delta variant, so there’s an incredible number of cases,” says Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, an infectious disease expert with FIU. “Even though, it seems, when people...

