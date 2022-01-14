ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Silver Alert: Tulsa police looking for missing man with dementia

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsplZ_0dmEckaA00

The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Friday for a 68-year-old man who they say suffers from dementia.

Police say Carlos Monjaras was last seen at the Home Depot location downtown on South Elgin near East 8th Street.

Anyone who's seen him is asked to call Tulsa police.

Tulsa Police Department
Police say Carlos Monjaras was last seen at the Home Depot location downtown on South Elgin near East 8th Street. Jan. 14, 2022.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Silver Alert#Home Depot#Download#Facebook Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy