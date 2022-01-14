Silver Alert: Tulsa police looking for missing man with dementia
The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Friday for a 68-year-old man who they say suffers from dementia.
Police say Carlos Monjaras was last seen at the Home Depot location downtown on South Elgin near East 8th Street.
Anyone who's seen him is asked to call Tulsa police.
