El Paso County Sheriff's: Woman, 2 children missing since Jan. 8

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – A woman and her 2 children have gone missing and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find them.

Tanya Bebb, 33, disappeared from the 4000 block of North Curtis Road, located in unincorporated El Paso County, along with her two children on Saturday, Jan. 8, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said she left her home in a red colored sedan with a Hispanic man named Michael, telling her family she was going to get something to eat with a friend. She has not been heard from or seen since, investigators said in a news release Friday.

It would take another four days for her family to report her as missing, the sheriff’s office said.

The white woman with hazel eyes and dark brown shoulder length hair is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Her boys are aged 3 and 10. No other details about them was provided by the sheriff’s office. Michael was described as dark skinned and having goatee by the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has information concerning Bebb or her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555 or the Investigations Tip Line at (719) 520-6666.

“No piece of information should be considered too small or insignificant and could be critical to solving this case,” the sheriff’s office said.