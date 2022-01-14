ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Which celebrities go to Coachella?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
MUSIC fans flock to the Coachella festival series, the famed concert spectacle earned a noteworthy reputation among pop culture lovers.

Celebrities are no exception, the stars are among the crowd of music lovers who frequent the annual Coachella festivities.

Besides looking forward to the performances on stage, concert goers look forward to the stargazing off of the stage.

Coachella is jam packed with celebrities strolling about, keep an eye out for regular star attendees such as:

The star studded list doesn't stop there, there's no telling who else you could run into.

Where do the celebrities stay?

Coachella is famous for the denizens of crowd goers who decide to camp near the festival grounds.

If you're hoping to catch a celeb pitching a tent for the night, you might be out of luck.

Rich and famous attendees usually decide to wait out the next day of festivities outside of the campground.

During Coachella, celebrities rent out luxury estates in Palm Springs for the duration of the concert series, just 45 minutes away from the music site in Indio.

How can I buy tickets for Coachella 2022?

Coachella 2022 will take place over two weekends.

The official dates for the 2022 festival series are April 15 through the 17, and April 22 through the 24.

Tickets for weekend one are sold out.

However, those keen to go are still in for a chance as weekend two presale begins Friday, January 14th at 10am PST.

Any remaining inventory will go on sale at 2pm PST, you can register for presale on the official Coachella website.

Those who bought tickets for the canceled 2020 festival will get their tickets honored.

