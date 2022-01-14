ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director of FSU School of Physician Assistant Practice resigns amid sexual misconduct investigation

By WTXL Digital Staff
 5 days ago
The Director of Florida State University's School of Physician Assistant Practice James C. Zedaker resigned Friday amid an investigation that found him in violation of the school's anti-sexual misconduct policy, according to FSU.

An investigation that was finalized on Jan. 4, 2022, began after a complaint was filed by a former university employee, the university confirmed to ABC 27.

Zedaker submitted his resignation from all positions with the university on Dec. 17, 2021, with an effective date of Jan. 14, 2022. An interim director has been appointed to Zedaker's former position.

Florida State officials added that the university is not aware of any criminal charges against Zedaker.

In response to Zedaker's resignation, FSU released the following statement:

"Reports of sexual misconduct are promptly investigated by Florida State University. As was demonstrated in this and other recent cases, it is important that violations of the university’s sexual misconduct policy are promptly reported so the university can take immediate action. The university has established many pathways to report concerns and is diligent in its responsiveness."

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.

