A body matching the description of a Virginia store clerk who vanished last week after closing up the shop was found Tuesday, authorities said. "After an extensive search operation throughout the day, search crews located a body, matching the description of Ahrea'l Smith, on property in Heathsville," the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The body will be sent to the Richmond County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO