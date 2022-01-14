ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark Latest Country To Join U.S.-Led Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics

By Lisa Kim
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Denmark will not send diplomats to next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, marking the latest country to boycott the event due to human rights abuses in China, and the Netherlands is keeping its diplomats home due to Covid-19 restrictions, the two countries said Friday. Key Facts. Denmark will not...

