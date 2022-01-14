ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tijuana getting 2,000 National Guard troops to help maintain public safety

By Salvador Rivera
Border Report
Border Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SA348_0dmEbRj200

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The governor of Baja California has announced that 2,000 members of Mexico’s National Guard will be sent to Tijuana to help police agencies patrol the streets and maintain public safety.

The troops will be posted in some areas along the border but primarily in neighborhoods afflicted by violence, Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda said.

Murder toll in Tijuana might drop just below 2,000 for first time in years

“I’m sure we will coordinate with others to curb this painful shadow affecting our citizens,” Gilberto Landeros, Baja California’s Security Secretary, said in Spanish.

Landeros added they know areas where conflict has prevailed in the past, but he couldn’t say exactly when the guardsmen will arrive.

“We as leaders are here to support policies or lines of action that the governor wants to implement and technically we have to find mechanisms to get results our citizens are demanding,” he said. “I can’t promise this will happen tomorrow or the day after, but I want to assure everyone it will happen.”

‘A painful number’: Tijuana closes out 2021 with 1,972 homicides, slightly down from previous 2 years

Without specifically mentioning it, Landeros is referencing a large number of murders and crimes brought on by drug cartels.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

In the past three years alone, there have been more than 6,000 homicides in the city of Tijuana, earning the city the title of “most violent city in the world.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 59

SurfsUp
3d ago

I wish democrats would at least take a more proactive approach towards border and national security. But as it is, they are even fighting against that. Good for Mexico. At least they are doing something about the lawlessness in their country, while our leaders are even issuing more criminal leniency laws. Mexico and many other countries has to deal with more crime and illegals because of Biden.

Reply(8)
22
Bruce Harris
4d ago

the drug cartels will not allow that.Should be interesting to watch.

Reply
15
Related
KTSM

Juarez shelter stops taking in migrants due to overcrowding, COVID-19 concerns

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The largest nonprofit migrant shelter in Juarez, Mexico, has stopped taking in guests due to overcrowding and COVID-19 concerns. Casa del Migrante on Wednesday had nearly 400 migrants, most of them Mexicans displaced by violence, in addition to asylum-seekers from Central and South America. The Catholic church-run shelter is […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#National Guardsmen#Border Patrol#Mexico#Spanish#Borderreport Com#Nexstar Media Inc
kgns.tv

Shots fired by National Guard Troop in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are releasing more details regarding a shots fired call that happened in south Laredo Tuesday morning. The incident happened at around 1 a.m. near the Riverhill subdivision. Officials say National Guard Troops that were working Operation Lone Star came across some people getting into a...
LAREDO, TX
AFP

Child dies crossing river between Mexico, US

The body of a child who apparently drowned trying to cross from Mexico to the United States has been pulled from the Rio Grande along the border, authorities said. The girl, believed to be Venezuelan, was found Tuesday in the river with no vital signs next to Acuna in the state of Coahuila, the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM) said. A search had been launched after US Border Patrol notified Mexico about a missing child wearing a red jacket, denim pants and white socks, INM officials said in a statement. "The INM regrets the death of the migrant girl, and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding people ... with special attention to those who are part of vulnerable groups, such as girls, boys and adolescents," it said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
MilitaryTimes

Texas Guardsman shoots suspected smuggling vehicle near border

This article is co-published and co-reported with the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. A junior Texas National Guard soldier disabled a suspected smuggling vehicle with his M4 carbine in an effort to save...
LAREDO, TX
foxbangor.com

More Maine National Guard Troops deployed to Maine medical facilities

STATEWIDE — Additional members of Maine’s National Guard will deploy to 16 health care facilities across the state beginning January 20th. That’s according to an announcement sent out by the Mills administration Friday afternoon. Governor Mills said an additional 169 guard members are being activated in response...
MAINE STATE
Border Report

Arizona governor, 11 border sheriffs call on Congress for help with rising migrant, fentanyl smuggling

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eleven Arizona county sheriffs are urging their state’s congressional delegation to fight increased illegal immigration and fentanyl smuggling by hiring more immigration judges and resuming border wall construction, among others. The law enforcement officers on Tuesday voted unanimously to support draft federal legislation prepared by Gov. Doug Ducey’s office […]
EL PASO, TX
WMAZ

Georgia National Guard troops help with COVID testing sites

ATLANTA — Georgia National Guard soldiers have been deployed and assigned to the state's hospital and testing sites based on "high-need areas" impacted by a recent COVID-19 surge. Recently, Atlanta has seen long lines wrapped around COVID testing sites for miles. Around 200 troops have been deployed in efforts...
ATLANTA, GA
Border Report

Border Report

2K+
Followers
372
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy