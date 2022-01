Somewhere between leaving Memorial Stadium on Sunday and flying home, Chubba Purdy knew. Nebraska was where he wanted to be. The clarity was a welcome relief for the former four-star quarterback who had spent more than two months in the transfer portal mulling his options. For two days last week he toured Oklahoma with his parents and sister. Then they awoke at 5 a.m. Friday to travel for a weekend visit in Lincoln, a place they had only seen briefly in June 2018 when Purdy attended a camp.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO