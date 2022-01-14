Farmer dies after falling in grain bin while trying to unclog it, Missouri officials say

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11:23 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kyle W. Taylor, age 23, of Richland, Missouri. The arrest stems from a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in the Town of Seneca Falls. During the dispute, Taylor subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact and broke a door frame to regain entry into the residence. Taylor was charged with one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation, and one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor. Taylor was processed and transported to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center to await arraignment.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO