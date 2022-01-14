ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball team focusing on defense ahead of tough matchup vs. No. 11 Michigan

By Alex Flum
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8XOa_0dmEakVk00

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Two of the top three women’s basketball teams in the Big Ten will meet in College Park on Sunday when No. 8 Maryland (12-4 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) hosts No. 11 Michigan (14-2 overall, 5-1 Big Ten.)

Sunday’s game will be Maryland’s first since last Sunday, January 9, when they beat Minnesota on the road, 87-73.

“Having the bye week has been great,” Maryland graduate forward/guard Chloe Bibby said. “We’ve been able to, you know, give our bodies a little bit of rest and you know, watch a bit of film so it’s really been good, but everyone’s just, you know we’re ready for a high intensity game.”

With no games this week, the team had plenty of time to focus on the Wolverines. Head coach Brenda Frese said that this week’s main emphasis, was defense.

“They’re outside shooters now and their guard play is really improved,” Frese said. “I mean, obviously Leigha Brown is, you know, also just a tremendous guard. So we’re all going to collectively have to do a really good job defensively.”

