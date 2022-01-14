ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Limited supply of COVID-19 Test Kits available at eight libraries

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 5 days ago
UPDATE 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 2022: The Burien and Enumclaw Libraries are completely out of test kits, the King County Library System said Friday afternoon.

“The other listed locations may still have some but we recommend calling ahead to check. Please visit kcls.org/locations for branch hours and contact information.”

Free rapid test kits are available at eight King County Libraries through a partnership with Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Anyone can pick up test kits during scheduled service hours, beginning Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Please call your library before visiting to check on current inventory.

“Take the kit out of the library and test in a private location,” KCLS announced.

The kit includes simple instructions to self-administer the test.

Here’s more info from KCLS:

Where can I get a free COVID-19 rapid test?

A limited number of tests will be available at eight KCLS libraries:

You can pick up test kits during scheduled service hours, beginning January 14. Please call your library before visiting to check on current inventory.

How many tests can I take home?

Due to limited inventory, two test kits per household are available.

Do I need a library card to take a test home?

Tests are available to anyone visiting the library, while supplies last. No library card is needed.

Can I call and reserve a test?

The library will not reserve tests. Please call your library before visiting to check on current inventory, as supplies are limited.

Why are they not available at every library?

Public Health – Seattle & King County is providing a limited supply and there is not enough to distribute to every KCLS library.

Additional information

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

What comes next in New York’s investigation of Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — After investigating former President Donald Trump for several years, New York Attorney General Letitia James used a court filing Tuesday to outline much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far. The legal memo claimed the Republican’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its assets while seeking loans and tax breaks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
