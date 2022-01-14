ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem County, NJ

28-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Salem County

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago
Quamerre Hall Photo Credit: Quamerre Hall Facebook

Authorities seek the public's help locating the person who fatally shot a 28-year-old Salem County man.

Quamerre Hall was found unconscious with a gunshot wound at a home on East Broadway in Salem City late Thursday night, NJ Advance Media reported, citing the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hall died of his injuries, and no further details were released, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Salem Police Detective Sgt. Sean Simpkins at 856-935-0033 or Salem County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tim Williams at 856-935-7510 ext. 8333.

Comments / 13

Katie Difrancesco
4d ago

it was time to go home my friend r. I. p people don't value life unless it is not under your control. it's not supposed to be. God does what he does for a reason. and friend you completed your mission and it's time you move on. congratulations and with deep empathy. love katie

Reply
3
SassyOne?
4d ago

My condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 please stop the violence.

Reply
7
Carla Parks
4d ago

so sad😒 tired of hearing about all these senseless killings when will it stop??

Reply
5
 

