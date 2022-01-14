Truck rollover causes rush hour delays on I-15

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
One dead after car fire on I-15 ramp in Draper
One person has died after officials say a car caught fire on the I-15 on-ramp at Bangerter Highway.
Man dies after rollover accident in Carbon County
One person has died after a rollover crash Monday in Carbon County.
Passenger killed when car leaves Ogden road, driver charged with DUI
One person died Tuesday morning when their car left the road and crashed into cement barriers in the area of 200 West at 21st Street, according to police.
Salt Lake City man killed while laying in road
A Salt Lake City man was killed after he was struck by a police vehicle while laying in the middle of a Colorado road Monday.
Three seriously injured in rollover crash in Draper
3 people are seriously injured and the HOV lane on I-15 Southbound is blocked after a rollover crash Saturday morning.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at abandoned house in Salt Lake City
Firefighters on Monday afternoon were working the scene at a large abandoned house fire.
Pilot in critical condition after Spanish Fork plane crash
A small plane crashed into a building in Spanish Fork on Friday.
VIDEO: Crews rescue lucky dog from Kearns house fire
A Unified Fire Authority crew was able to find the silver lining in a fire that destroyed a Kearns home Friday.
