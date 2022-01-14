ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gentefied’ Co-Creator Linda Yvette Chávez On Cancellation: “Metrics & Algorithms Will Never Measure The True Impact Of What We Did”

By Nellie Andreeva and Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Linda Yvette Chávez, co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of Gentefied , shared a personal essay Friday following Netflix ’s decision to cancel the Latinx dramedy series after two seasons.

In the emotional letter to fans posted on Instagram next to a quote by Theodore Roosevelt, Chávez, who co-created, exec produced and co-ran the series with Marvin Lemus, spoke of the “small acts of revolutionary love” that helped her embrace her Mexican heritage and fight for representation in front and behind the camera.

Chavez spoke of the millions of people Gentefied has reached around the world, “millions who saw themselves and their families on screen for the first time.”

She took a subtle dig at the proverbial “Netflix algorithms,” a reference to the streamer’s reliance on analyzing viewership and other data vs. cost when making renewal decisions.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

“Metrics and algorithms will never measure the true impact of what we did here,” Chávez wrote. “Don’t let anyone tell you we didn’t succeed. We blasted through a brick wall and made ourselves known. That looks like a whole lot of success to me.”

Gentefied follows the Morales family, a humble Mexican American family including patriarch Pops (Joaquin Cosio) and his grandchildren, Erik Morales (JJ Soria), Chris (Carlos Santos), and Ana (Karrie Martin Lachney), as they live and love in the city of Los Angeles.

Season 2 dove into the story of Pop’s possible deportation by highlighting the struggles of wanting to do the right thing, being a “model immigrant,” and trying to give the next generation the best opportunities available.

Chávez is working with Gentefied executive producer/director America Ferrera, who posted her own reaction to the cancellation, on the Netflix film I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, adapted by Chávez, to be directed by Ferrera and produced by the series’ producer Macro.

