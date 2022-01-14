ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Guess Vanilla Ice Is A Country Rapper Now… And It May Be The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Heard

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
How did I not know this existed?

We all remember Vanilla Ice, right? Or even if you don’t remember him from your childhood, you at least know who he is thanks to “Ice Ice Baby.”

I mean, that one stupid song is the only reason anybody really knows who Vanilla Ice is nowadays.

So somehow, I missed the fact that Vanilla Ice is now a country rapper.

And if you thought, “Ice Ice Baby” was bad, woo boy…

This one is called… wait for it… “Rodeo.”

Honestly, if his name wasn’t on the videos I would have no idea that was Vanilla Ice.

I would probably think it was a new Sacha Baron Cohen character or something, like somebody making fun of country rap.

This one is called… “Ride The Horse.”

Real bad.

It’s the kind of stuff that’ll make you look back at Lil Nas X and “Old Town Road” and get nostalgic for the good ol’ days of “country rap.” The kind of music that almost makes you want to turn on Florida Georgia Line’s “Swerve” as a palate cleanser. I mean, “Ice Ice Baby” was at least in that “so bad it’s good” territory, but not this.

This is just BAD.

So bad that the question has to be asked: are these the worst “country” songs of all time?

They have to at least be in the conversation, right?

Holy shit…

But… for old time’s sake…

R. Nelson
2d ago

There's no such thing as "country rap", same as there's no such thing a a person born "transgender", they just don't exist.

pope luke
2d ago

goes on to list abunch of songs that are not country rap at all I hate to tell ya but lil Nas x is definitely not accepted in the country rap community and same with Ole Town road those are songs little city boys listen to so they can act country in the trucks their daddys bought them 🤣 🤣

John Henry Holiday
2d ago

first of all , the word country should never be followed by the word Rap . the only country rap I want to hear is Johnny cash .🖕🏻

