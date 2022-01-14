Farmer dies after falling in grain bin while trying to unclog it, Missouri officials say

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Two people suspected in five carjackings and three other robberies in St. Louis Park were arrested Tuesday night in St. Paul after a pursuit that spanned several metro freeways. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher says St. Louis Park police issued an alert for the suspects Tuesday afternoon, and Fletcher’s deputies later found the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over near White Bear and Maryland avenues in St. Paul. (credit: MnDOT) The suspects then led law enforcement on a chase around the metro, crisscrossing Interstates 35E, 94 and 494, as well as Highways 280 and 61. They were eventually caught and arrested near where the chase began on St. Paul’s east side. They will be transferred from Ramsey County Jail to Hennepin County Jail sometime Tuesday night.

