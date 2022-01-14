ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) off injury report ahead of Cowboys game

It looks like Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready to face the Cowboys on Sunday. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left no doubt about his toughness when he played through a Grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb and chipped bone and guided his offense on a late game-tying drive en route to the 49ers clinching a playoff berth via an overtime win at the rival Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

While Garoppolo's status for the wild-card playoff matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon was never really in doubt, he admitted earlier this week his thumb was "sore" coming off the Week 18 victory. 49ers fans received some good news Friday, however, when they learned Garoppolo carries no injury designation heading into the weekend, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Garoppolo was hardly perfect during last weekend's performance, as he completed 23-of-32 passes for 316 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. For a piece published on Thursday, Seth Walder of ESPN Analytics named Jimmy G as the fourth-worst quarterback in the postseason tournament, ahead of only Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones.

Perhaps the 30-year-old can use that as bulletin-board material against Dallas.

