Who had a crossover between Call of Duty and anime show Attack on Titan on their 2022 gaming bingo card? Well, you might have if you were paying attention to a few leaks last year, but this really is the real deal now. To mark the very last season of the popular series, certain items will be made available for purchase in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone themed around memorable logos and outfits from the show.

