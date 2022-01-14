ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

El Ghazi’s desire to join Everton convinced Benítez to agree deal

By Andy Hunter
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IuLm_0dmEXbWk00
Anwar El Ghazi is unveiled by Everton after moving from Aston Villa on loan this week.

Rafael Benítez has claimed he agreed to Anwar El Ghazi’s transfer from Aston Villa after being convinced of the winger’s desire to join Everton.

The Everton manager wants to strengthen in central midfield but landed the winger on a five-month loan, with an option to buy, after he became “part of the deal with [Lucas] Digne when we started negotiations”. Benítez would not be drawn on whether the signing was imposed on him by Farhad Moshiri, or influenced by an agent close to the club’s majority shareholder, but insisted he was involved in deciding Everton’s third incoming player of the window.

Benítez, when asked about Moshiri’s role in the transfer, said: “To be fair, with the Covid situation, with injuries and also [Alex] Iwobi away from here for nearly one month [at the Africa Cup of Nations] it was an opportunity. If there is a player on loan, with quality, that wants to come and who wants to prove himself, then maybe it is a win-win situation. That was the idea.

“I was talking with the player to be sure he was keen to come, and he has the desire to do well for us, and he was quite positive. In the end, hopefully he can improve our squad.”

He added: “I was talking with the player to be sure he has commitment and wanted to come. That was, for me, the key part of the negotiation.”

Everton visit bottom-placed Norwich on Saturday having won once in the Premier League since 25 September. Benítez had lunch with Moshiri on Thursday and, despite the team’s dreadful form, claims their talks remain positive.

“We talked about what we did in the transfer window, what we would like to do, if it is possible, what we would like to do in the future, the stadium – so a lot of things about the future of the club,” Benítez said. “It was quite positive. Normally he is quite positive.

“The main thing for us, for anyone as a manager, is to win games and do well. In terms of what we have done, they can see a lot of things we are improving for the present and for the future. At the same time we want to win. He is quite positive in terms of, if we do well now, our future will be bright.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Fiver: Comoros and an Africa Cup of Nations upset for the ages

Two weeks ago the Fiver had never heard of Comoros, which we’ve since learned is the fourth-smallest nation in Africa. And while our ignorance might seem kinda condescending, the world’s most daily football email would like to assure the 850,000 or so inhabitants of this four-island archipelago our ignorance is entirely down to a school geography syllabus that was more focused on the excruciating minutiae of what constitutes a truncated spur, than anything so useful as the names and whereabouts of all the countries in the world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwar El Ghazi
Person
Rafael Benítez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Cup Of Nations#Covid#The Premier League
The Guardian

Family of Cornwall girl, 6, misled over cause of death, coroner finds

A six-year-old girl thought to have died from sepsis was in fact suffering from a blood condition triggered by E coli infection, an inquest has found. Coco Rose Bradford was taken to the Royal Cornwall hospital in the summer of 2017 suffering from stomach problems and later transferred to the Bristol Royal hospital for children, where she died.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Church must change its position on same-sex marriage

Thank you for your editorial (12 January) which highlighted the nonsensical state of the Church of England’s position on church weddings for LGBTQI+ individuals. As a gay, civilly partnered cleric, I would also like to thank you for drawing attention to the fact that I am prohibited by law from marrying my partner of 22 years – even in a civil ceremony – if I wish to continue ministering in the church I love, and had to give assurances that our relationship was wholly celibate before I was first ordained, three short years ago.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Tsunami hits Tonga after underwater volcanic eruption

People have been forced to flee their homes and streets and buildings have flooded as tsunami waves crashed into Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, following a huge underwater volcano explosion. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska, the US Pacific coast and Japan, with reports of waves...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

121K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy