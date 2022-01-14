ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Available Friday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Butler (ankle) is available for Friday's matchup against the Hawks. Butler...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Robert Williams To Miss Monday’s Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His Child

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence. In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child. Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning: papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
NBA
ESPN

Towns carries Timberwolves past Curry-less Warriors, 119-99

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 with...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy