Semi-truck rollover causing major delays on I-15 in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – An overturned semi-truck is causing major delays along I-15 in Murray late Friday afternoon.

The overturned truck is blocking southbound lanes on I-15 at 4100 South.

Officials say five right lanes are closed right now.

State troopers have reported minor injuries in the crash.

Several lanes are expected to be closed for the next 4-5 hours while crews clean up the crash.

This story will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.