Murray, UT

Semi-truck rollover causing major delays on I-15 in Murray

By Kiah Armstrong
 5 days ago

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – An overturned semi-truck is causing major delays along I-15 in Murray late Friday afternoon.

The overturned truck is blocking southbound lanes on I-15 at 4100 South.

Officials say five right lanes are closed right now.

UDOT: Drivers should expect delays on I-80 in SLC this weekend

State troopers have reported minor injuries in the crash.

Several lanes are expected to be closed for the next 4-5 hours while crews clean up the crash.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 1

jeanine
5d ago

thanks for the update....too late. already got delayed. traffic backed up all the way from SLC going South. the freeways are always a mess here. somebody probably cut off the semi....who knows but, people drive way too crazy during rush hr.

