Semi-truck rollover causing major delays on I-15 in Murray
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – An overturned semi-truck is causing major delays along I-15 in Murray late Friday afternoon.
The overturned truck is blocking southbound lanes on I-15 at 4100 South.
Officials say five right lanes are closed right now.UDOT: Drivers should expect delays on I-80 in SLC this weekend
State troopers have reported minor injuries in the crash.
Several lanes are expected to be closed for the next 4-5 hours while crews clean up the crash.
