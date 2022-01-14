ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Groves High School shifting to virtual learning next week due to COVID-related staffing issues

By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago
On Friday, the Savannah-Chatham Public School System (SCCPSS) announced that Groves High School would shift to virtual learning from Jan. 18-21 due to COVID-related staffing availability issues.

Earlier this week, SCCPSS announced that all schools would stay in-person five days a week but the system would shift them into virtual learning when needed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Chatham County that created staffing availability problems.

Beach, Islands and Johnson High Schools shifted to virtual learning on Monday after rising positive COVID cases led to staffing availability issues with the schools.

According to the district's weekly COVID-19 tracking report, on Jan. 7, 728 students and 340 personnel tested positive. The district also reported 2,859 students and 235 personal were in quarantine due to a positive case or exposure.

During the week of Jan. 18, students at Groves High School should log in to the itsLearning portal for class assignments and should follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules. Athletic schedules may also be impacted to include possible game or practice cancellations. Student athletes should contact their coaches for schedule information.

Available staff will continue to work in isolation from their assigned workstations at school. The school will not be open for appointments. Students/families will be able to pick up a lunch meal on the school’s bus ramp each day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

